The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Waters of hope: Why a full Kinneret means more than just hydrology

After an abundant rain hit Israel over the last weekend, the Water Authority announced that the level of its waters reached its full capacity, marking a record since 2004.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 13, 2020 18:42
PEOPLE ON paddle boards float on Lake Kinneret in 2016. It is Israel’s major surface fresh-water source, now endangered. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
PEOPLE ON paddle boards float on Lake Kinneret in 2016. It is Israel’s major surface fresh-water source, now endangered.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
 For a long time, scarcity of water represented one of Israel’s major challenges. As the third decade of the 21st century opened though, this is no longer true, thanks to a rapid advancement in water-related technologies that have been able to turn previously unusable resources – sea and waste waters – into major supplies. Yet, very few in the country have not been rejoicing in the fact that during the past two winters the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) level has been on the rise.
Located in northern Israel, the Kinneret is the lowest fresh-water lake in the world, around 210 meters below sea level. After an abundant rain hit Israel over the last weekend, the Water Authority announced that the level of its waters was only 21 centimeters short of reaching its full capacity, marking a record since 2004.
In the past few months, some water of the Kinneret has been pumped and used in the national water systems, after years that this had not happened due to its shortage. However, as Water Authority Chairman Giora Shacham explained speaking to the Army Radio on Tuesday, this week the usage has been stopped because of a tradition of “some sectors of Israel’s religious population” that considers the water from the Sea of Galilee chametz and therefore not permissible on Passover. This move has made a further increment in the level in the next few days even more likely.
Now the question is whether the Degania Dam will be opened for the first time since 1995, to avoid the lake to reach the upper red line and overflow. Shacham said that it will not necessarily happen, but it is probable in case of another intense precipitation.
The Kinneret is mentioned for the first time in the Bible, in both the books of Numbers and Joshua. According to the Christian tradition, many essential moments of the life of Jesus took place on its shores.
And it is due to its religious and cultural as well as political significance, and not merely because of the hydrogeological implications, that the Kinneret is such a central part of Israel’s life and identity, Hebrew University Professor and Chairman of Israel Institute of Standards' Central Water Committee Avner Adin told The Jerusalem Post.

Hebrew University Professor and Chairman of Israel Institute of Standards' Central Water Committee Avner Adin. (Credit: Courtesy) Hebrew University Professor and Chairman of Israel Institute of Standards' Central Water Committee Avner Adin. (Credit: Courtesy)
 
“As much as there is a lot of advancement in creating models to forecast the weather and rain, nature remains something that is not very exact,” he said. “The latest models elaborated regarding how the climate is changing have predicted that this area of the globe, the Middle East and specifically the north of Israel, Lebanon and Syria would be especially affected. Indeed in the past few years they suffered a lot from droughts.”
However, the professor pointed out that recently the situation seems to have changed.
According to the Water Authority, the level of the Kinneret has risen by 2.875 meters since the beginning of the rainy season this year while last winter a 3.47 increment was registered, after years that have seen the level constantly decreasing.
If the Degania Dam was to be opened, some water would be released into the Jordan River, which has also been gravely suffering from the lack of water.
“The river is not a real river anymore, there is no ecosystem. Releasing water into it could be a good thing, allowing some of the nature to revive,” Adin said, adding that even if water from the Kinneret flows into the Jordan, it is unlikely to have any significant effect on the Dead Sea, where the river leads and that is also experiencing a constant shrinking due to evaporation and lack of supply.
However, Adin highlighted that it is very important to look at the water system in Israel as a comprehensive system.
“In the past years there has been a revolution: nowadays, 60% of the drinking water in the country is desalinated and 50% of the water used in agriculture comes from recycled waste waters,” he told the Post.
If this revolution has lifted from the Kinneret a great deal of the burden of supplying fresh water to the nation it would be wrong to think that the lake does not still play an important role.
“The Kinneret is important as a recreational site, it’s central in our culture, it has a great religious significance. A crucial part of the peace treaty agreement with Jordan is Israel’s commitment to supply the country with fresh water from the Kinneret, they are even considering increasing the quantity” he said, also adding that a project to create a desalination plant specifically so that more fresh water can be pumped into the lake and provided to the Galilee is being pursued.
The professor expressed his regret that the current restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak are depriving Israelis of the opportunity to go and see the Kinneret full. He added that he believes that the fact that the Kinneret reached such a high level offers “an opportunity to keep it in good shape.”
“The whole water system needs to be looked at in a holistic way. One aspect depends on the other. The high level of water in the Sea of Galilee can affect the Jordan River and Jordan, as well as tourism. More desalination can mean less stress on natural resources. Politics is also involved when it comes to managing the system. This way the world will be able to look and learn from Israel how to manage water as an integrated system,” he concluded.


Tags Kinneret kinneret water level lake kinneret water level water in israel water level lake kinneret water
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Exit strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emanuele Giaufret European Union to spearhead int’l response to the coronavirus pandemic By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
MANFRED GERSTENFELD How can we teach antisemitism more efficiently? By MANFRED GERSTENFELD

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by