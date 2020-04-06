The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

West Bank Annexation could move forward as early as July

There are enough votes in the Knesset to approve West Bank annexation, irrespective of the formation of the government.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 6, 2020 20:23
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plants a tree on the outskirts of Elazar in Gush Etzion on January 26, vowing not to uproot settlements in any peace deal (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plants a tree on the outskirts of Elazar in Gush Etzion on January 26, vowing not to uproot settlements in any peace deal
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israeli annexation of all the West Bank settlements can move forward as early as July, according to a coalition agreement that is in its final stages between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz.
Already in July, Netanyahu can bring the plan to the cabinet for a vote. He would have to consult with Gantz and US President Donald Trump on the sovereignty plan, but Gantz will not have veto power on the plan.
There are enough votes in the Knesset to approve West Bank annexation, irrespective of the formation of the government.
The ultra-Orthodox parties of Shas and United Torah Judaism have adopted Netanyahu’s policy on the application of sovereignty. Yamina supports it, as does Yisrael Beytenu whether they are in the government or not. It’s presumed Derech Eretz MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser as well as Gesher leader Orly Levy-Abecassis would support it as well. This creates a pro-sovereignty bloc of some 68 votes.
Gantz supports the application of sovereignty, but only if it’s done in dialogue with the international community. When it comes to the Jordan Valley he only wanted to take action in coordination with the King of Jordan so as to avert destabilizing the Hashemite Kingdom’s rule.
Efrat Council head and Yesha Foreign Envoy Oded Revivi welcomed news of the unity government that could allow for sovereignty.
“I am glad that the issue of sovereignty is on Netanyahu and Gantz's agenda, and I trust that with the right actions and the right discourse, both internally and externally, we will figure out how to apply Israeli law in Judea and Samaria,” he said.
The Yamina party said it was concerned that July was too close to the US elections and that the timing cast doubt on whether sovereignty would actually happen.
It called on Netanyahu to bring the annexation of West Bank settlements to a Knesset vote prior to the passage of any legislation that would ensure the rotation between him and Gantz as prime minister. “Otherwise we will be left without sovereignty,” Yamina said.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Settlements Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by