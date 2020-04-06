West Bank Annexation could move forward as early as July

Israeli annexation of all the West Bank settlements can move forward as early as July, according to a coalition agreement that is in its final stages between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz.Already in July, Netanyahu can bring the plan to the cabinet for a vote. He would have to consult with Gantz and US President Donald Trump on the sovereignty plan, but Gantz will not have veto power on the plan.There are enough votes in the Knesset to approve West Bank annexation, irrespective of the formation of the government.The ultra-Orthodox parties of Shas and United Torah Judaism have adopted Netanyahu’s policy on the application of sovereignty. Yamina supports it, as does Yisrael Beytenu whether they are in the government or not. It’s presumed Derech Eretz MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser as well as Gesher leader Orly Levy-Abecassis would support it as well. This creates a pro-sovereignty bloc of some 68 votes.Gantz supports the application of sovereignty, but only if it’s done in dialogue with the international community. When it comes to the Jordan Valley he only wanted to take action in coordination with the King of Jordan so as to avert destabilizing the Hashemite Kingdom’s rule.Efrat Council head and Yesha Foreign Envoy Oded Revivi welcomed news of the unity government that could allow for sovereignty.“I am glad that the issue of sovereignty is on Netanyahu and Gantz's agenda, and I trust that with the right actions and the right discourse, both internally and externally, we will figure out how to apply Israeli law in Judea and Samaria,” he said.The Yamina party said it was concerned that July was too close to the US elections and that the timing cast doubt on whether sovereignty would actually happen.It called on Netanyahu to bring the annexation of West Bank settlements to a Knesset vote prior to the passage of any legislation that would ensure the rotation between him and Gantz as prime minister. “Otherwise we will be left without sovereignty,” Yamina said.