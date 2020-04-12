The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

White City Shabbat offering full refund after Seder box snafu

Some even complained that the “honey & rosemary marinated chicken” in their box had actually gone bad, apparently because it had spent too long outside a refrigerator.

By JEREMY SHARON  
APRIL 12, 2020 19:05
SPECIAL SEDER boxes include a fully loaded Seder plate (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
SPECIAL SEDER boxes include a fully loaded Seder plate
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Following serious problems with Seder food boxes purchased by about a thousand people, the White City Shabbat organization is offering full refunds for anyone requesting it. 
White City Shabbat frequently puts on large community Shabbat dinners for its community of young immigrants, many from the English-speaking community, including over the holidays. 
This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization decided to provide Passover boxes directly to participants for them to use at home, as a way of keeping the community spirit going and helping people for a holiday that is notoriously difficult to prepare for at the best of times.  
The Seder in a Box packs were to contain essential supplies for the Seder plate and a full holiday meal complete with salads, sides and “gourmet entrees,” and a beginners English Haggadah, to be delivered by Tuesday at noon, the day before Passover began. 
A box cost NIS 180 per person, although discounts were offered to some. 
The deliveries, however, were not made on time, with many people not receiving their boxes until early Tuesday evening, and others not getting them until late on Wednesday just before the holiday began. 
And upon receipt of the boxes, many of the participants were extremely angry to find very small portions of what appeared to be basic food for the Seder. 
Some even complained that the “honey & rosemary marinated chicken” in their box had actually gone bad, apparently because it had spent too long outside a refrigerator. 
Numerous participants took to Facebook to complain about the boxes, noting that the late delivery and small portion size meant they had to rush out to buy food in grocery stores and then prepare it with only a very minimal amount of time before Passover began. 
Many also pointed out angrily that the boxes had been very expensive and the contents did not justify the price, especially when bearing in mind that it had to be supplemented or replaced with more food. 
One participant, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Jerusalem Post that the portions she and her boyfriend received in their box were “tiny,” saying that the dips consisted of one spoonful each and the chicken was approximately one-quarter of one chicken breast. 
And they found that the “food had gone rancid,” and was giving off such bad odors they had to throw it away. 
She said she had to rush out to a grocery store and spend another NIS 200 on food to cook for the holiday after receiving the box at 6:30 Tuesday evening. 
“When I remember Pesach 2020 this is what I will remember. When we sat down to eat at our Passover table we didn’t want to let these events ruin our Passover, but we felt very low,” she said. 
Jay Schulz, one of the White City cofounders, told the Post on Sunday that full refunds were now being offered for anyone requesting one through an online feedback form White City Shabbat sent to the participants. 
He said the caterer had experienced difficulties sourcing and preparing the food, due to problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions on movement in place, including having to prepare the food in her home kitchen by herself since she was not able to bring in the staff needed. 
Schulz said deliveries were delayed in part by various checkpoints set up around the country to ensure compliance with the government’s restrictions on movement, which became extremely tight on Tuesday and Wednesday. 
Ultimately, Schulz said White City Shabbat only became aware of the problems with delivery and the content of the boxes as events unfolded and more people began calling and messaging them about not having received the packages and the small-sized portions. 
“We wish the caterer would have told us about these problems even a day in advance,” he said. 
Schulz also stressed that White City Shabbat is a nonprofit organization and “priced the boxes at cost as we do for all of our other events and initiatives.” 
“We completely understand people’s anger and frustration, they didn’t have enough information when they wanted,” he said. 
He added that according to the feedback, White City Shabbat has received thus far he believed it would only be necessary to refund 10% of participants, the majority of whom he said appeared to be satisfied with just a 50% refund. 
In an email to participants following the first day of Passover, White City Shabbat said it had “nothing to be ashamed of here, and are happy for the public to know that after a decade of volunteering bringing Shabbat meals to tens of thousands of young olim [new immigrants], we got blindsided by our supplier, and will continue volunteering to make it right, while we start working on the next big White City Shabbat initiative ASAP.”    
The email offered a 50% refund, but Schulz told the Post that he would not argue with anyone seeking a full refund. 
The caterer rejected some of Schulz’s comments however, stating that she was in constant contact with White City Shabbat up until the beginning of Passover and that the organization “knew of all the challenges we were facing, adding, “they approved the original menu, the modified menu and the delivery schedule.”
She also noted that certain staple items – such as eggs – and other ingredients had been in short supply, making preparation of the food harder. 
She added that approximately 50 people in the Gush Dan and Jerusalem areas contacted her directly before the holiday regarding different problems with their packages, “including some who received smaller portions than they should have.” 
The caterer said she either provided them with extra food or sent an additional package, adding that there were “three very vocal clients who were not interested in having their packages supplemented or replaced” and instead demanded refunds. 
In addition, 70 meals had been left out overnight since White City volunteers carrying out the deliveries had been delayed and were replaced by the caterer “at our own expense,” the caterer said. 
“We successfully prepared packages for almost a thousand people under the most difficult and trying conditions: quarantines, unavailable stock on certain basics – not just eggs, supply-chain delays and blockades. My family voluntarily self-isolated for a month to make sure that I would be healthy and able to complete this job,” she said. 
“Of course there were problems, and many other caterers faced the same exact challenges. Everybody who informed me of an issue before the holiday was addressed and resolved by me personally as much as possible.” she added.


Tags Tel Aviv Seder Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
A disconnected leadership - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: It’s a lack self-awareness, stupid! By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by