Who are the men on Israel's potential hit list?

Who are the faces behind the dire warnings from Israel’s top military officer of “multiple enemies on multiple fronts”?



Senior defense officials have warned that Israel is facing an Iranian storm that is coming closer to her borders. But who are the men behind the storm? And what has Israel done to stop them?

Born in 1957 in Iran’s Kerman province, Qassem Solemani joined Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in 1979 and advanced rapidly, rising through the ranks during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s to lead the 41rst Division while he was still in his 20s.A military genius, Solemani was appointed to head the IRGC in 1997, and up until a few years ago he remained almost invisible to the public eye.But he was busy: In the 1990s, he was responsible for Iran’s anti-Taliban efforts in Afghanistan and for organizing Iraqi Shiite militias following the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003 and more recently rescuing the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.Considered the head of the snake, Israeli defense officials have named Solemani as the #1 enemy responsible for Iran’s continuing entrenchment in Syria and their ongoing support for Hezbollah’s precision missile project."Our three targets have one address - Iran," a senior defense source said in August, adding that Iran’s Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani is the address for two of the three threats. While he refused to answer how Israel could deal with him, according to foreign reports Solemani has been the target of several Israeli plots in the past.In October, Tehran said that it had foiled an Arab-Israeli plot to assassinate Soleimani by planting 350-500 kilogram of explosives in a congregation hall for Shiite commemoration ceremonies in his home province of Kerman.Days earlier Soleimani claimed that he and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah escaped an Israeli assination attempt in Beirut during the Second Lebanon War in 2006. Soleimani, who said he spent almost the entire 34-day conflict in Lebanon, said he entered the country from Syria alongside Imad Mughniyeh, a senior Hezbollah commander who was assassinated in 2008 in an attack attributed to Israel and the CIA.“Israeli spy planes were constantly flying overhead” in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiyeh in southern Beirut, Soleimani said during a rare interview that was screened on Iranian television. One night, he said, he and Mughniyeh felt the need to evacuate Nasrallah from the terror group’s operations room and took him to another building. Shortly after they got there, two Israeli airstrikes hit nearby.“We were feeling that these two bombings were about to be followed by a third one … so we decided to get out of that building. We didn’t have a car, and there was complete silence, just the Israeli regime aircraft flying over Dahiyeh,” he said.Like a cat with nine lives, Solemani also got away with his life in the operation which killed Mughniyah in 2008. “At one point, the two men were standing there, same place, same street. All they had to do was push the button,” one former US official was quoted by The Washington Post in 2015. But the operatives didn’t have the legal authority to kill Solemani, only Mughniyeh.While Solemani has so far escaped alleged Israel’s wrath, his quest for Israel’s annihilation probably puts him in the IDF’s crosshairs.The Secretary General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah , is Israel’s second most wanted terrorist. Born in 1960 in the eastern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital Beirut, he joined Hezbollah following the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon and became the group’s leader in 1992 following the assassination of the group’s previous leader Abbas al-Musawi.Hezbollah-Lebanon’s Party of God- has transformed under his leadership, becoming one of the most dominant political parties in Lebanon and a major social movement for the country’s Shia community. Under Nasrallah Hezbollah has transformed from a militia and terror group to a terror army capable of inflicting severe damage on Israel.Hundreds have been killed in terror attacks across the globe by the Shiite terror groups and thousands of others have been killed in the several military confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah over the years.In July on the 13th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War, Nasrallah warned that “any war will be bigger than the 2006 war for Israel and it will put it on the brink of extinction.” In an interview with al-Manar Television Nasrallah said that there will be “surprises on the ground, in the air and at sea” in the next war between the two enemies, adding that while the Lebanese Shiite group has game-changing weapons such as precision weapons and drones and that “the 70 kilometer Israeli coast starting from Netanya and ending at Ashdod is under the resistance fire.”Since the Second Lebanon War in 2006, Hezbollah has rebuilt its arsenal with at least 100,000 short-range rockets and several thousand more missiles that can reach central Israel. According to some Israeli analysts, the next war with Hezbollah might see 1,500-2,000 rockets shot into Israel per day, compared to the 150-180 per day during the Second Lebanon war. With Iran’s help, the group has been working on a precision missile project since 2013 and has been attempting to build factories to produce precision missiles in South Lebanon, Beirut and the Bekaa under the guidance of senior Iranian officers. Despite Israel’s ongoing war-between-war campaign to disrupt the project, Hezbollah has been able to produce several precision missiles.In addition to having rebuilt their arsenal, Hezbollah has gained immeasurable battlefield experience from fighting in Syria on the side of President Bashar al-Assad with battalions, brigades and over 40,000 fighters.Like Soleimani might be, Nasrallah could also be on Israel’s hit list and has survived assassination attempts blamed on the Jewish State, once by an airstrike, once by poison and once by a missile strike.Nasrallah knows he’s a target, living in a bunker deep underground below the group’s stronghold of Dahiyeh for the past 13 years.The head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad ’s (PIJ) Al-Quds Brigades in Gaza, Baha Abu al-Ata is one of the top terrorists in the blockaded coastal enclave. While Hamas is the ruling party in the Gaza Strip, the group has in recent years been losing control over the street. And the vacuum is being filled by Tehran’s main man in Gaza , Baha Abu al-Ata.While PIJ is a Sunni Jihadist movement, it’s fully supported by Iran who directs the group through PIJ’s chief Ziad Nahala who sits in Damascus. Al-Ata is an institution in himself, involved in planning attacks against Israel, manufacturing arms and long-range rocket launching capabilities. The second largest group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, PIJ has been assessed by military intelligence as a factor increasing the risk of an escalation in the blockaded coastal enclave, since it is not under the direct control of Hamas and acts independently for its own interests.al-Ata was personally named by the IDF as having ordered the firing of rockets towards southern Israel in April. According to the IDF, under al-Ata PIJ is trying to carry out low-level attacks and maintain a low profile so that Hamas doesn’t figure out that they are trying to undermine long-term ceasefire efforts between Hamas and Israel.“There are dozens of countries around the world which are trying to improve the humanitarian situation in the Strip but and at the same time there is one man inside Gaza and one man outside the Strip which is trying to torpedo that,” former IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Ronen Manelis said at the time.Hamas is no longer the number one nuisance in the Strip.PIJ is responsible for several violent attacks on IDF troops during the Great Return Marches along the Gaza border fence, including the first death of a soldier along the Gaza border since Operation Protective Edge in 2014 when Staff Sgt. Aviv Levi was killed after he was shot in the chest by sniper fire near Kibbutz Kissufim. Another soldier was struck by sniper fire in the area less than a week after Levi was killed. In late January, an IDF officer was lightly wounded in the same area after his helmet was struck by sniper fire along the Gaza Strip security fence, in an attack for which PIJ claimed responsibility.Like Soleimani and Nasrallah, al-Ata might also now be in the IDF’s crosshairs and has survived past assassination attempts, including during Operation Pillar of Defense in 2012. While the IDF continues to hold Hamas responsible for all that occurs in the Strip, one day the retaliation against PIJ will come.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });