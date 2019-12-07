The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Windfall for Beit Lessin

Even though he makes his home in Peru, “there’s always a warm corner of my heart for Israel,” and for Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai whom he called “a giant in his generation.”

By HELEN KAYE  
DECEMBER 7, 2019 19:59
BEIT LESSIN (photo credit: Courtesy)
BEIT LESSIN
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Baruch Ivcher, an Israeli-born millionaire businessman whose home is Lima, Peru, has gifted the Beit Lessin Theater and the Tel Aviv Foundation with 25 million shekels, or a tad over $7 million, that may help to pay for the grand newly refurbished Beit Lessin Theater at the corner of Dizengoff and Frishman streets in Tel Aviv.
Even though he makes his home in Peru, “there’s always a warm corner of my heart for Israel,” and for Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai whom he called “a giant in his generation.”
Lessin general director Tzipi Pines announced that the theater would now be known as the Baruch Ivcher Beit Lessin Theater in recognition of Ivcher’s generosity, and that “we shall remain committed to excellence and the furtherance of Israeli playwriting.”
The donation was made public through Hila Rahav, the chairperson of the Beit Lessin Friendship Association, and the wife of PR giant Rani Rahav, who said that “Baruch has been a true friend, and one of the family for many years,” adding that his life story epitomized what is best about Israelis.”
And indeed, Baruch Ivcher’s bio reads like a best-selling thriller.
Born in 1940, Ivcher did his IDF service in the Signal Corps. In 1967 he graduated from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem with a law degree and set up an office in his native Hadera. Opportunity beckoned, and in 1970 Ivcher took off for Peru where he set up a mattress factory with his brother. His businesses prospering, Ivcher sought and obtained Peruvian citizenship in 1984 so that he could diversify into media.
He and his Canal 2 TV station quickly achieved fame and notoriety as a ruthless crusader against the then-regime’s rampant corruption. Said regime (naturally) promptly divested Ivcher of his citizenship in 1997, and he was forced to flee the country. He returned many years later after winning his suit against the Peruvian government, which was then forced to return both his citizenship and his media license.
Meanwhile, in 1994, on one of his many home visits, he had helped set up the Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center for its founding president, Prof. Uriel Reichman, a close friend since 1963. Today, the IDC has more than 7,000 students and will soon attain the status of a university.


Tags Israel entertainment peru
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Leaning tower of PISA: Growing gaps in Israel's scholastic performance By JPOST EDITORIAL
How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Battling terrorism, antisemitism and the threat of Corbyn in Britain By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Cancer treatment personalized By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by