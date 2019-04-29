Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Workers protest as historic Beersheba ceramics factory to close

The floundering Harsa factory shut down and will transfer operations in nearby Turkey.

By MAARIV ONLINE
April 29, 2019 10:33
1 minute read.
Harsa factory

Lavatories in production at Harsa factory, Beersheba, 1959. (photo credit: FRITZ COHEN/GPO)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Dozens of employees of the Harsa factory in Beersheba demonstrated Monday morning at the entrance to the factory, after their owners informed Histadrut representatives and the workers' committee that it was decided to close it after 70 years. The protesters carried signs that read "70 years have gone down the drain."


The Histadrut labor union announced that at the start of the week, workers would not be allowed to return to work. The factory management hired a security company to prevent them from entering their workplaces. Union employees were ordered to refuse to receive their dismissal letters from the company's management until their rights and the conditions were settled. 
 


Ceramics were once a thriving industry in Israel and Harsa produced sanitary ware, such as toilets and sinks. Established in Beersheba shortly after Israel became independent from the British in 1948, it had about 115 employees, mostly residents of Beersheba and the surrounding area. In addition the plant provides livelihood for hundreds of workers in related areas.


For the last two years there had been concern among the workers regarding their future employment, because the owners of the company built a factory for the manufacture of sanitary ware in Turkey. Now the company's decision to close the plant in Beersheba and transfer its full operations to Turkey has been realized.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

F-35 warplanes doing a flyover in 2018 in Israel.
April 29, 2019
IAF jets take to the skies in preparation for Independence Day flyover

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut