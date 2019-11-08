Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yair Golan: The Right-Wing is Neither Jewish nor Zionist

Comments come amid past controversial statements attributed to Golan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 8, 2019 02:43
Yair Golan

Yair Golan. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Democratic Union MK Yair Golan made a series of comments attacking the Israeli Right in a television interview to HaTzinor, firstly arguing that the “Right-wing in neither Jewish nor Zionist," later expanding on his point directly, noting that “[They] forgot what it is to be Zionists, [they] forgot what it is to be Jews... They did nothing for the security of the state like I did"

Golan added: “I tell right-wing activists: oppressing another is not Jewish.”

On addressing the comparison between the Left and Right, Golan said that the extreme Left did not murder a prime minister."

Golan has been known to make controversial comments in the past. On Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2016, Golan made a controversial speech allegedly drawing parallels between Israel and Nazi Germany, saying: “If there is one thing that is scary in remembering the Holocaust, it is noticing horrific processes that developed in Europe – particularly in Germany – 70, 80 and 90 years ago, and finding remnants of that here [in Israel] among us in the year 2016.”

More recently, in an interview with Radio 101.5 FM two months ago, Golan said that “Nazis came to power democratically."

He further added: "And so we have to be careful inside, be careful, because extremists with a messianic view will not take advantage of Israeli democracy to create another governing reality here."


