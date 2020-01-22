Yigal Amir's wife: Disqualify Labor-Meretz leaders

Larissa Trembovler Amir, wife of Yitzhak Rabin’s assassin Yigal Amir, asked the Central Elections Committee on Wednesday to disqualify Labor leader Amir Peretz and Meretz faction head Tamar Zandberg from running in the March 2 election for supporting terrorism.Trembovler Amir, who heads the new Fair Trial Party, wrote in her appeal to the head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Judge Neal Hendel, that Peretz supported terror by meeting on multiple occasions with jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, who is serving multiple life sentences for murdering Israeli Jews and a Christian monk.She called Zandberg "a terrorist," because she visited the grave of the late Palestinian Authority chairman Yasser Arafat. Trembovler Amir said Zandberg identified with and showed support for a mass murderer and efforts to destroy Israel, because she proudly displayed pictures of herself at the grave in Ramallah."There is no doubt that the actions of Peretz and Zandberg showed support for terrorism and the struggle against Israel while opposing Israel's existence as a Jewish and democratic state, so they should not be allowed to run," Trembovler Amir wrote.Requests to disqualify lists and candidates from running in the March 2 election must be received by the Central Elections Committee by Wednesday night.By Tuesday, three requests had been made. Labor faction chairman Itzik Shmuli asked to disqualify Trembovler Amir's party. Likud MK Ophir Katz requested that the committee block Balad MK Heba Yazbak from running. The Ani Ve’ata party asked to disqualify Yisrael Beytenu.There is expected to be a majority among the parties in the Central Elections Committee for disqualifying both Fair Trial and Yazbak when hearings are held on January 29. The Supreme Court will then convene to make a final decision.