Yigal Amir's wife to register a party with the promise of releasing him

Larisa Amir-Trimbovler, the wife of Yitzhak Rabin killer, Yigal Amir, has put out a request to register a political party, called "Mishpat Tzedek" (Just Trial, roughly translated), which, according to Haaretz, has made its goal to promote a retrial. It is not yet known if Yigal Amir is aware of Larisa's new party.What the party hopes to achieve is to get examination of previous convictions, aimed towards "protecting the interests of the citizens of Israel and promoting the principle of truth and justice in Israeli society and branches of government," as well as "scrutiny and supervision of the judicial system". The request was given alongside the names of its 120 members.Some of the founders of this party were also part of the "Nura Deliba" party, which called for the the release of Yigal Amir in the previous elections, but ended up not competing. This is indeed not the first time such a party has been attempted to be formed. Prior to the September 2019 election, Labor party leader Amir Peretz called for the party to not be approved by the Central Elections Committee, saying that “as the leader of Rabin’s party, I see this party as crossing a bloody red line.”