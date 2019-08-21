Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Zandberg: Trump, Netanyahu united in anti-liberal alliance

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 21, 2019 11:15
Tamar Zandberg

Tamar Zandberg. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Democratic Union MK Tamar Zandberg slammed US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday arguing they are united in a “new anti-liberal alliance.”

“To doubt the loyalties of so called minorities is ian nvocation of antisemtism, the like of which had been turned against the Jewish people for generations,” she said.

On Tuesday, Trump said that Jews who vote for the Democratic party show “great disloyalty.”

Jabbing Netanayhu, who once said Arab Israeli citizens are “flocking to the voting ballots,” she suggested the Israeli leader suggests to Trump he warns Americans “the Jews are flocking to the voting ballots.”


