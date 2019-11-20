NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Documetary life in Israel

Graffiti mural celebrates diversity of Jewish identity

Nine artists collaborated to paint Jewish texts meaningful to them on an exterior wall at the Schecheter Institute in Jerusalem.

Nine artists collaborated to paint Jewish texts meaningful to them on an exterior wall at the Schecheter Institute in Jerusalem. (photo credit: ITAI NADAV / SCHECHTER INSTITUTE OF JEWISH STUDIES)
Nine artists collaborated to paint Jewish texts meaningful to them on an exterior wall at the Schecheter Institute in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: ITAI NADAV / SCHECHTER INSTITUTE OF JEWISH STUDIES)
A large-scale mural featuring extracts from ancient and modern Jewish texts has been painted on the Beit Midrash at the  Schecheter Institute of Jewish Studies in Jerusalem, under the banner: 'A sign forever / a letter to the world'.
The 9x6 meter mural showcases a range of textual styles and traditions, with the words rendered in both Hebrew and Judeo-Arabic, a language used by Jews living in Arab countries. Created by a number of artists and calligraphers working in conjunction, the artwork is an exhibit in the Jewish Street Art Festival.
"The idea behind the work is to create a partnership among the artists and to give a platform to the different voices and styles, similar to the process of studying at the Schechter Institute or writing at a Beit Midrash, where everyone has an opinion and contributes to the issue in an atmosphere of pluralism, diversity and respect," Prof. Doron Bar, President of the Schechter Institute said.
"It was wonderful to observe the creative process, to see how a variety of artists interact with each other and with the sentences, and translate this collaboration into graffiti," he added.
Participating artists Bentzi Binder, David Goldstein, Shlome J. Hayun, Judy Tal Kopelman, Lenore Mizrachi-Cohen, David
Moss, Izzy Pludwinski, Jamie Shear, and Hillel Smith were all given free rein to choose a verse that was meaningful to them, and painted it on the wall in their personal style. Some of the artists work primarily as calligraphers and scribes, making the experience their first foray into mural work.
Washington DC-based Jewish artist Hillel Smith led the project, curating the texts. "The mural is made up of many overlapping layers of text, each of which expresses the unique voice of a different artist," he explained.
Explaining the underlying meaning, he continued: "The mural reflects the layers of learning over the generations, as every commentator, storyteller, scholar, and poet responds to what came before. It also embodies the diverse opinions and approaches that all of us bring to Judaism today. The contribution of each artist engages in dialogue with all
the other contributions as well as with the viewer. It is this kind of dialogue – creative, collaborative and respectful of every voice – that our sages have modeled for millennia, and that is vital in the present day."
The Jewish Street Art festival is designed to bring contemporary Jewish art outside galleries and onto the streets in a bid to encourage Jerusalem's residents to engage with the work on display. Featured artists are drawn from all walks of Jewish life: Ashkenazi and Mizrachi, secular, religious, and somewhere in between. The variety within their perspectives exemplifies the richness of Jewish life, and the curators hope will spark a broader conversation about Jewish art and identity.
The festival forms part of the fourth Jerusalem Biennale. Featuring over 200 participating artists from 15 countries,
the event runs from October to November of this year under the title: For Heaven's Sake!


Tags jewish identity festival art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by