Graffiti mural celebrates diversity of Jewish identity

A large-scale mural featuring extracts from ancient and modern Jewish texts has been painted on the Beit Midrash at the Schecheter Institute of Jewish Studies in Jerusalem, under the banner: 'A sign forever / a letter to the world'.The 9x6 meter mural showcases a range of textual styles and traditions, with the words rendered in both Hebrew and Judeo-Arabic, a language used by Jews living in Arab countries. Created by a number of artists and calligraphers working in conjunction, the artwork is an exhibit in the Jewish Street Art Festival."The idea behind the work is to create a partnership among the artists and to give a platform to the different voices and styles, similar to the process of studying at the Schechter Institute or writing at a Beit Midrash, where everyone has an opinion and contributes to the issue in an atmosphere of pluralism, diversity and respect," Prof. Doron Bar, President of the Schechter Institute said."It was wonderful to observe the creative process, to see how a variety of artists interact with each other and with the sentences, and translate this collaboration into graffiti," he added.Participating artists Bentzi Binder, David Goldstein, Shlome J. Hayun, Judy Tal Kopelman, Lenore Mizrachi-Cohen, DavidMoss, Izzy Pludwinski, Jamie Shear, and Hillel Smith were all given free rein to choose a verse that was meaningful to them, and painted it on the wall in their personal style. Some of the artists work primarily as calligraphers and scribes, making the experience their first foray into mural work.Washington DC-based Jewish artist Hillel Smith led the project, curating the texts. "The mural is made up of many overlapping layers of text, each of which expresses the unique voice of a different artist," he explained.Explaining the underlying meaning, he continued: "The mural reflects the layers of learning over the generations, as every commentator, storyteller, scholar, and poet responds to what came before. It also embodies the diverse opinions and approaches that all of us bring to Judaism today. The contribution of each artist engages in dialogue with allthe other contributions as well as with the viewer. It is this kind of dialogue – creative, collaborative and respectful of every voice – that our sages have modeled for millennia, and that is vital in the present day."The Jewish Street Art festival is designed to bring contemporary Jewish art outside galleries and onto the streets in a bid to encourage Jerusalem's residents to engage with the work on display. Featured artists are drawn from all walks of Jewish life: Ashkenazi and Mizrachi, secular, religious, and somewhere in between. The variety within their perspectives exemplifies the richness of Jewish life, and the curators hope will spark a broader conversation about Jewish art and identity.The festival forms part of the fourth Jerusalem Biennale. Featuring over 200 participating artists from 15 countries,the event runs from October to November of this year under the title: For Heaven's Sake!