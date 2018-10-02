Golda Meir joins Gal Gadot in 'Simpsons' premiere

Gal Gadot at the National Board of Review awards gala in New York, US, January 9, 2018. .
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)
The 30th season premiere of The Simpsons aired Monday night and included not just Gal Gadot, but a Who’s Who of notable dead Jews.
The Wonder Woman star lent her voice to the episode, appearing as herself in the long-running animated series. The Simpsons has a long history of celebrity cameo appearances, but Gadot wasn't given much material to work with.
She first appeared in the episode while trying out to play Lisa in a movie version of the family's life - based on a lie Bart told about visiting heaven. Homer asks if Gadot has been in anything besides the Fast and the Furious
and she replied: "um, have you seen 'Wonder Woman'?"
Later, when Gadot gets the part, she infuriates the real Lisa by offering the whole family hamburgers on screen (Lisa is a vegetarian).
And at the very end of the episode, we see an older Bart really visiting heaven, and a shot of "Jewish heaven," featuring an eclectic array of Jewish luminaries. Standing at the pearly gates are what appears to be Joan Rivers
, King David, Simpsons character Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky, Golda Meir
, Albert Einstein, Moshe Dayan, and a still-living Gadot.
“Gal Gadot?!” Bart exclaims upon seeing her.
“They like me so much, I get to visit!” she explains.
The day the episode aired, Gadot shared an image of her character on social media and wrote: “This family was a huge part of my childhood. And now it’s so cool that I get to be apart [sic] of the Simpsons
’ Season 30 premiere episode.”
