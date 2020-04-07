The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Brazilian-Israeli family performs home-quarantine version of ‘Hallelujah’

The Brombergs, who immigrated to Israel from São Paulo, Brazil in 2018, play and sing Leonard Cohen’s enduring classic song in English and Hebrew.

By MARCUS M. GILBAN / JTA  
APRIL 7, 2020 05:00
Guitar illustrative (photo credit: NEEDPIX.COM)
Guitar illustrative
(photo credit: NEEDPIX.COM)
A video clip featuring an Israeli family performing “Hallelujah” has garnered thousands of views on social media.
The Brombergs, who immigrated to Israel from São Paulo, Brazil in 2018, play and sing Leonard Cohen’s enduring classic song in English and Hebrew from their homes in Raanana, the Tel Aviv suburb that is home to some 300 Brazilian families.
“We decided to make this video to help ourselves, our friends and everyone else overcome this bitter moment when we all need to look inside and reflect,” Fernanda Soifer Bromberg told JTA.
“Our family is our most important asset and staying safely together and supporting one another is the best way to defeat the COVID-19 challenge,” added the mezzo-soprano soloist for the Israeli Opera Chorus in Tel Aviv, who during the online performance shares a mosaic screen with her husband, Richard, and their children, Jonny and Leonardo.
Born in Brazil to Hungarian Jewish immigrants, family matriarch Julieta Bromberg also took part in the performance from her own Raanana apartment, where she is isolated from the rest of her loved ones due to the social distancing rules.
Released Friday on Richard Bromberg’s personal Instagram account, the nearly 2-minute clip ends with the message, in English: “Sing a Song. Be Safe.”
“Our goal was to bring a little more joy and faith. Regardless of your belief, do your part with positive vibes for the planet. Stay safe,” Richard Bromberg said.


Tags Israel brazil coronavirus lockdown
