James Caan stars as Israeli pig farmer in "Holy Lands"

Although James Caan’s breakout role was as an Italian mobster in The Godfather, the actor is actually Jewish and he embraces his religious heritage in the just-released film, Holy Lands, where he plays an American doctor who moves to Israel to raise pigs.



It is currently playing in theaters in the US and it is available for rental/purchase on all major platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google, Vudu, Xbox, Playstation, etc., as well as cable/satellite VOD. It will be available on DVD beginning on July 30.



Directed by Amanda Sthers and adapted from her novel, it explores the life of Harry (Caan), a Jewish former cardiologist from New York, who suddenly decides to spend his retirement as a pig farmer in Nazareth.

It is a move that deeply shocks his family and puts him at odds with the local community in Israel, in particular, Rabbi Moshe (Tom Hollander).Back in New York, Harry's ex-wife Monica (Rosanna Arquette) is coping with the fact that she has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.At the same time, she is trying to manage the lives of their adult children: the unfocused Annabelle (Efrat Dor) and David (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) a gay avant-garde playwright. His family turn to each other to try to figure out why he has made this baffling new career choice and eventually come to understand Harry’s decision, as well as how he has influenced their own lives.The film won awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography at the Downtown Film Festival — L.A. in 2018 and has been shown at many film festivals around the US.Caan first visited Israel back in 2016. Asked by The Media Line whether he had been told by anyone not to visit Israel, he replied, “No, I don't hang around with antisemites if that's what you mean and I don't know any. And if I did, I'd punch them in the face.”

