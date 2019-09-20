Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mayim Bialik stars in new comedy series

Teaming up with her Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons, the two will work as executive producers for this new series, which is slated for a fall 2020 premier on Fox.

By
September 20, 2019 02:17
TV star Mayim Bialik.

TV star Mayim Bialik.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

With The Big Bang Theory having finished its 12th and final season, breakout star Mayim Bialik is now set to star in a new upcoming comedy series, Carla, Deadline reported.

Teaming up with her Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons – who played Sheldon Cooper, husband to her character Amy Farrah Fowler – the two will work as executive producers for this new series, which is slated for a fall 2020 premier on Fox.

Bialik, also known for her role in Blossom, stars as the lead character, a 39-year-old who opens a cat cafe in Louisville, Kentucky. Parsons, however, has not been cast as in onscreen role.

The series, written by Darlene Hunt (The Big C), is a remake of Miranda, a BBC sitcom that ran from 2009-2015 starring Miranda Hart and Tom Ellis.

This is just one of the many projects Bialik has been involved with since Big Bang Theory concluded, including writing and directing an upcoming movie about mental health, as well as promoting modest fashion.



Related Content

Hapoel Jerusalem Amar’e Stoudemire
September 19, 2019
Amar’e Stoudemire is now an undergrad, goes to his campus Hillel

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut