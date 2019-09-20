Mayim Bialik stars in new comedy series

With The Big Bang Theory having finished its 12th and final season, breakout star Mayim Bialik is now set to star in a new upcoming comedy series, Carla, Deadline reported.



Teaming up with her Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons – who played Sheldon Cooper, husband to her character Amy Farrah Fowler – the two will work as executive producers for this new series, which is slated for a fall 2020 premier on Fox.

Bialik, also known for her role in Blossom, stars as the lead character, a 39-year-old who opens a cat cafe in Louisville, Kentucky. Parsons, however, has not been cast as in onscreen role.The series, written by Darlene Hunt (The Big C), is a remake of Miranda, a BBC sitcom that ran from 2009-2015 starring Miranda Hart and Tom Ellis.This is just one of the many projects Bialik has been involved with since Big Bang Theory concluded, including writing and directing an upcoming movie about mental health, as well as promoting modest fashion

