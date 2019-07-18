'Money Heist' star Jaime Lorente visits Tel Aviv

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Just ahead of the release of the third season of the wildly popular Netflix drama from Spain, Money Heist, Jaime Lorente, one of the show’s stars, came to Tel Aviv in an event sponsored by the apparel company, Diesel.



Lorente – who plays Denver, a fan-favorite character known for his gentleness in the suspenseful, offbeat series about a quirky group of criminals who plan a robbery that goes terribly wrong – was asked about worldwide success of the series and said: “I’m still in shock, for a local, Spanish series to reach the whole world and to see its influence.

It’s crazy to see the reactions all over the world and in Israel. It’s really emotional for me to share these moments with you. I’m happy I was given the privilege to come here and to get to know your warm people, your culture and your county and I hope to come back here soon,” then added in Hebrew/Arabic, “Yalla, sababa.”His presence lent a festive touch to the opening of a new Diesel store at the TLV Fashion Mall and the release of a new collection inspired by the show, which will go on sale at Diesel stores throughout the world on Friday.The actor, who also recently had a starring role in the acclaimed Spanish/Iranian film, Everybody Knows, starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, said, “When they talked to me about going to Israel, I agreed right away. I had heard a lot about this amazing country and how special it is and about the Tel Aviv nightlife and the great food. I’d love recommendations about where to eat hummus and falafel.”The third season of Money Heist will be released on Netflix on July 19, and it has a larger budget and more wide-ranging locations than the previous seasons.

