The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post J-Spot

SpaceIL receives $1m. grant to land Beresheet 2 on the moon

Beresheet 1 made Israel the seventh country in the world to reach the moon’s orbit, but failed to land.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 15, 2020 14:25
SpaceIL founders. (photo credit: SPACEIL)
SpaceIL founders.
(photo credit: SPACEIL)
SpaceIL has been awarded a $1 million grant by the Blavatnik Family Foundation to advance the goal of landing an Israeli spacecraft on the moon, the Foundation announced on Wednesday.
The non-profit organization was founded in 2011 by three Israeli engineers to take part in the Google Lunar XPRIZE by building, launching and landing an unmanned spacecraft on the Moon.
SpaceIL’s first, ill-fated Beresheet project crash-landed in the Sea of Serenity on April 11.
Engineers lost contact with the spacecraft only minutes before it was due to complete the historic landing – a feat previously achieved only by the United States, Russia (then the USSR) and China – after an epic seven-week, 6.5 million km. journey since Beresheet blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on board a SpaceX rocket on February 22.
The endeavor still made Israel the seventh country in the world to reach the moon’s orbit.
Moreover, most of the mission’s budget was covered by private donors, with the Israeli government funding only 2.5% of the $100 million project.
After the unsuccessful first attempt, many have called on SpaceIL to try again, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who pledged to increase the government’s financial support.
“Israel is internationally known for its groundbreaking achievements in science and technology, and holds unlimited potential for achieving astounding breakthroughs in space exploration," Len Blavatnik, head of the Blavatnik Family Foundation, said in a statement. "The Israeli spirit of innovation and determination is well-suited to drive the Beresheet program to new heights and make Israel a leader in space."
"We're honored to welcome Len Blavatnik to the SpaceIL family", SpaceIL co-founder Yariv Bash, commented. "We have full confidence in Beresheet 2 and our outstanding team, and we're excited at what the future holds for SpaceIL, for Israeli space innovation and space exploration at large."
Eytan Halon contributed to this report.


Tags Beresheet Space IL moon landing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The storm's rainbow By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh Academia is also turning its back on peace By ELIE PODEH
Gil Troy Tzohar rabbis: Happy, halachic, and in love with the Jewish people By GIL TROY
Devsena Mishra India and Israel should develop options in tech industry By DEVSENA MISHRA
Steve Linde Holocaust Memorial Day: Israel to honor survivors By STEVE LINDE

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by