Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

The 10 most important rules of Smartphone Photography ‏‏‏| Part two

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 29, 2019 11:51
3 minute read.
Taking pictures

Taking pictures. (photo credit: AMICHAI YANKOVICH)

After covering the first 5 most important rules of smartphone photography in the previous Article: Portrait or Landscape, Gridlines - to help you with the most important composition, Distance from the subject and photographic angles, Photography in variable lighting conditions and Sharpness and light measurement these are the next 5 basic rules of smartphone photography you need to know:


6. Focus - No zoom
Avoid zoom-in.


The zoom-in that we use on a smartphone is not an analog-like zoom with an optical zoom mechanism, but digital zoom-in, so it lowers the quality of the image and lowers its weight significantly.


The solution: to get closer to the photographic object and thus to obtain more interesting and original images that will allow us a wide range of compositions and photographic angles.


7. Shooting with the volume button


Pressing one of the volume buttons (plus or minus) actually replaces the shooting command.


The advantages of photography in this situation are:


Selfie photography in a convenient way.


Photography is more stable - because we do not touch the screen during the shooting and thus do not move the mobile.


Sequential shooting - By holding down the command (in this case the volume button) you can take a large number of images in a sequence, which allows us to take a large number of images of objects in motion and then you can choose the most successful picture.


Here is an example of a picture taken in a continuous shooting mode combined with the action of the camera and motion blur - you can do motion blur when shooting in relatively weak lighting conditions in parallel to an element moving at a reasonable speed while the camera is tilted steadily. Here's an example:


8. Photography in weak lighting conditions


Smartphone photography in poor lighting conditions and especially at night is problematic because our smartphone's camera sensor is having a hard time producing a high-quality picture with low amount of light. Therefore, we will try to use artificial light around us or with a flashlight of another smartphone in the vicinity.


Our built-in flash photography is really not recommended because it produces an artificial flattening effect and darkens the background behind the object.


Solution: To approach a strong light source or to use the flashlight option on the photographed handset - it is advisable to illuminate the subject from the side at an angle of around 45 degrees, thus contributing to a sense of depth and aesthetics to the photographed face.


9. Video shooting


In video shooting, the rule of thumb is very clear - we will shoot only horizontally. This allows us to capture as many details as possible, and then watch the video on any platform we want: on our TV screen, computer screen, tablet, and smartphone.


In addition, there are other things to consider in video shooting:


Lighting - Do not photograph a shaded object with a bright background behind it - any other situation will come out right


Photography distance - reasonable distance from the photographed or photographed (we can also hear the sound)


Camera tilting in a controlled manner - Do not tilt the camera in a quick and sudden manner during the shooting, but in a slow and controlled manner.


Important moments - It is recommended to enter silent mode or flight mode to avoid sudden interference during important video shooting.


10. Open your senses and do not stop experimenting


Smartphone photography depends first on the awareness of what is happening around us. Look for matching colors, interesting characters, new and original angles, and get close to your subject - even if it's a bit awkward when it comes to strangers.


Amichai Yankovich, the owner of piccell - smartphone photography workshop, based in Israel for individuals, groups, companies, organizations and schools.

Want to purchase a Gift Card for the workshop? click here for details.



Related Content

2018 Governors Awards - Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S., November 18, 2018 - Rachel Weisz
October 29, 2019
Rachel Weisz will portray Elizabeth Taylor in new film

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings