After covering the first 5 most important rules of smartphone photography in the previous Article: Portrait or Landscape, Gridlines - to help you with the most important composition, Distance from the subject and photographic angles, Photography in variable lighting conditions and Sharpness and light measurement these are the next 5 basic rules of smartphone photography you need to know:

6. Focus - No zoom

Avoid zoom-in.

The zoom-in that we use on a smartphone is not an analog-like zoom with an optical zoom mechanism, but digital zoom-in, so it lowers the quality of the image and lowers its weight significantly.

The solution: to get closer to the photographic object and thus to obtain more interesting and original images that will allow us a wide range of compositions and photographic angles.

7. Shooting with the volume button

Pressing one of the volume buttons (plus or minus) actually replaces the shooting command.

The advantages of photography in this situation are:

Selfie photography in a convenient way.

Photography is more stable - because we do not touch the screen during the shooting and thus do not move the mobile.

Sequential shooting - By holding down the command (in this case the volume button) you can take a large number of images in a sequence, which allows us to take a large number of images of objects in motion and then you can choose the most successful picture.

Here is an example of a picture taken in a continuous shooting mode combined with the action of the camera and motion blur - you can do motion blur when shooting in relatively weak lighting conditions in parallel to an element moving at a reasonable speed while the camera is tilted steadily. Here's an example:

8. Photography in weak lighting conditions

Smartphone photography in poor lighting conditions and especially at night is problematic because our smartphone's camera sensor is having a hard time producing a high-quality picture with low amount of light. Therefore, we will try to use artificial light around us or with a flashlight of another smartphone in the vicinity.

Our built-in flash photography is really not recommended because it produces an artificial flattening effect and darkens the background behind the object.

Solution: To approach a strong light source or to use the flashlight option on the photographed handset - it is advisable to illuminate the subject from the side at an angle of around 45 degrees, thus contributing to a sense of depth and aesthetics to the photographed face.

9. Video shooting

In video shooting, the rule of thumb is very clear - we will shoot only horizontally. This allows us to capture as many details as possible, and then watch the video on any platform we want: on our TV screen, computer screen, tablet, and smartphone.

In addition, there are other things to consider in video shooting:

Lighting - Do not photograph a shaded object with a bright background behind it - any other situation will come out right

Photography distance - reasonable distance from the photographed or photographed (we can also hear the sound)

Camera tilting in a controlled manner - Do not tilt the camera in a quick and sudden manner during the shooting, but in a slow and controlled manner.

Important moments - It is recommended to enter silent mode or flight mode to avoid sudden interference during important video shooting.

10. Open your senses and do not stop experimenting

Smartphone photography depends first on the awareness of what is happening around us. Look for matching colors, interesting characters, new and original angles, and get close to your subject - even if it's a bit awkward when it comes to strangers.

