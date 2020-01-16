The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

It’s the sugar, Sugar: managing weight problems

From sufganiyot to hamantaschen: Can you handle it?

By BARBARA SCHIPPER  
JANUARY 16, 2020 19:31
NO SHAME: You may have eaten sufganiyot blanketed in sugar over Hanukkah – and that’s OK. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
NO SHAME: You may have eaten sufganiyot blanketed in sugar over Hanukkah – and that’s OK.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Myths can be compelling when derived in a vacuum devoid of facts. The absence of dependable information on the subject of nutrition is not simply a case of misleading the public, but it can lead to serious consequences.
Exploring the myths about nutrition is intended to serve as a segue into the understanding of the damage that this can cause. Misleading weight loss advice that still persists can lead to a variety of disorders such as the current increase in the incidence of type 2 diabetes in adults, as well as children.
When popular wisdom that promotes diets, calorie counting, and low fat food restriction is derived from respectable sources, but the expected results aren’t achieved, the natural consequence is to blame oneself, and it is self-blame that has led to severely undermining the efforts of those who seek a solution to their weight problems.
Last week I attended a meeting of people with serious weight problems that have plagued them for years. During the entire 90 minutes it was clear that they felt they were at fault. They ate too much, they ate in a frenzy, they lost weight and gained weight. For them life was a constant struggle around eating and/or starving, and the inference was that it was their fault. One expressed shame, another criticized herself for not being able to be like others. Self-blame is a severe attack on the ego. Regarding weight, it’s a relentless punishment that has no place in our society, considering the progress that science has made.
The truth about weight control is an issue that can now be addressed in scientific terms that completely rule out self-blame.
Over the past several decades, scientists have discovered that our weight is controlled by the sugar/insulin phenomenon. That is, when sugar is ingested, it activates the pancreas to release insulin. The role of the insulin is to transport the sugar out of the blood and into our cells, which gives us the energy we need to move, speak, think and so forth.
How do we gain weight? When we habitually eat foods that introduce too much sugar into the blood, the pancreas cannot secrete enough insulin to decrease blood sugar. As a result the excess sugar is then stored in our body as fat. We gained weight!
When this process continues over an extended period of time, the pancreas becomes overworked and can no longer release sufficient insulin to do the job. This leads to a diagnosis of diabetes. And then, to help remove the sugar from the blood, the diabetic patient is prescribed artificial insulin to do the job. It’s really quite simple when spelled out.
But there’s a definitively more effective solution that is wholly reliable but unfortunately more burdensome for both patient and doctor. And that is, type 2 diabetes can be avoided and also reversed with correct nutrition.
For the skeptics who are difficult to convince, let me refer you to medical doctors – Mark Hyman, Robert Lustig, Michael Eades, and prolific science writer Gary Taubes, who determinedly disseminated information explaining the sugar/insulin action. This is just a short list of professionals who are dedicated to telling the truth about the dangers of sugar that can lead to diabetes, kidney dysfunction, joint pain, inflammation, some cancers and more.
I’LL END with a story to emphasize the truth about food.
Several years ago I watched a TED talk by Peter Attia who at that time was doing his residency in surgery in Johns Hopkins Hospital. At 2 a.m. he was called to the emergency room where he saw, lying on the bed, an obese woman who presented with a diabetic ulcer in her leg whose stench he said he could smell even before entering the room.
Dr. Attia described his utter disgust that this woman allowed herself to reach this condition. The consultation was about whether to amputate her leg.
Deliberating about the decision, he soon came to the realization that this wasn’t her fault at all. It was unusually strange to watch him tearfully explain his perception that she wasn’t suffering from her condition because she ate too much of the wrong food, it was the reverse. She ate too much because she had too much insulin in her system, and because sugar is addictive she couldn’t control her hunger.
From this understanding, it should be clear that self-blame regarding weight control is an oversimplification that leads to a multitude of ineffective decisions. Hunger and weight gain are a physiological phenomenon, not a psychological weakness. Unfortunately, this seems to be a societal secret that we’ll deal with in the next segment.
The writer made aliyah in 1970 from Montreal with her husband and four children. She is a GI counselor in private practice and has written three books on the subject.
lenbar12@gmail.com


Tags food health obesity israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Squeezing Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: The imminent threat behind the Soleimani killing By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Yisrael Medad and Eli Pollak MEDIA COMMENT: Self-interest By YISRAEL MEDAD, ELI POLLAK
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Maybe next time By GERSHON BASKIN
Earl Cox Immigration: Is the ‘melting pot’ separating? By EARL COX

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by