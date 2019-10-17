Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

SIMHAT TORAH 5780: Every person is a messenger

The Torah transforms a gray and dreary life to an exalted and sacred existence.

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
October 17, 2019 16:30
3 minute read.
SIMHAT TORAH 5780: Every person is a messenger

'Truth exists, it throbs' . (photo credit: PIXABAY)

On Simhat Torah, which we celebrate after the seven days of Sukkot, all synagogues rejoice in hakafot – extensive dancing with the Torah scrolls. This happiness represents the end of the annual round of reading the Torah every Shabbat – from the beginning of the book of Genesis/Bereshit to the end of the book of Deuteronomy/Devarim. We express our happiness that we have merited ending another cycle of Torah reading, with the Vezot Habracha portion, and starting from the beginning again.

The reading of the Torah portion every Shabbat is, in fact, Torah learning in which every Jew is supposed to participate. Of course, anyone wanting to intensify his knowledge and understanding of the spiritual world of Judaism does not only listen to the reading, but makes time for additional study from the vast wealth of Jewish books. Even so, reading the Torah portion in the synagogue every Shabbat symbolizes the basic Torah learning in which everyone participates.

Read More...


Related Content

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings