SIMHAT TORAH 5780: Every person is a messenger

On Simhat Torah, which we celebrate after the seven days of Sukkot, all synagogues rejoice in hakafot – extensive dancing with the Torah scrolls. This happiness represents the end of the annual round of reading the Torah every Shabbat – from the beginning of the book of Genesis/Bereshit to the end of the book of Deuteronomy/Devarim. We express our happiness that we have merited ending another cycle of Torah reading, with the Vezot Habracha portion, and starting from the beginning again.The reading of the Torah portion every Shabbat is, in fact, Torah learning in which every Jew is supposed to participate. Of course, anyone wanting to intensify his knowledge and understanding of the spiritual world of Judaism does not only listen to the reading, but makes time for additional study from the vast wealth of Jewish books. Even so, reading the Torah portion in the synagogue every Shabbat symbolizes the basic Torah learning in which everyone participates.

