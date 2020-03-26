The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

American Robert Levinson, held by Iran, believed to be dead

The family vowed to make sure that the Iranian regime and those who abandoned him know they will not be going away.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 26, 2020 00:37
Robert Levinson (photo credit: screenshot)
Robert Levinson
(photo credit: screenshot)
Robert Levinson, an American illegally held by the Iranian regime, is believed to have died, his family wrote in a statement posted Wednesday afternoon. “We received received information from US officials that has led both them and us to conclude that our wonderful husband and father died while in Iranian custody.” His death is not believed to be connected to coronavirus, which has spread in Iran. It apparently took place before the virus threat there in February.
“It is impossible to describe our pain. Our family will spend the rest of our lives without the most amazing man we have ever known,” wrote the family in the heart-wrenching letter. “If not for the cruel, heartless actions of the Iranian regime, Robert Levinson would be alive and home with us today. It has been 13 years waiting for answer.”
The statement also notes that the US government left him behind for many years. The family vowed to make sure that the Iranian regime and those who abandoned him know they will not be going away. Iranian regime elements must be held responsible, they note.
They also appreciated the support of administration officials such as Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, CIA director Gina Haspel, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and US President Donald Trump. Several Senators and Congressmen were mentioned for having stood by Mr. Levinson’s cause, including Ted Deutch, Bill Nelson, Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez.
The Trump administration has worked to release Americans held in Iran. Levinson, a retired FBI agent, went missing in Iran in 2007. The State Department offered $20 million while the FBI offered $5 million for a lead to his location.
Levinson was 58 when he disappeared on Kish island in southern Iran. A photo of Levinson, bearded and held in Iran, was provided in a handout in 2011. According to Radio Farda and an Associated Press investigation, Mr. Levinson had been “sent on a mission by CIA analysts who had no authority to run such an operation.” This lack of clarity about how he went to Iran added to the mystery surrounding his disappearance and Iran’s denials of his whereabouts for years.
Over time the US has viewed Iran as responsible for his kidnapping and officials have described him as a hostage. Iran was mandated in 2015 to cooperate in Levinson’s return. Like many things, Iran did not do that. Iran continues to kidnap foreigners, including academics and others who it holds as hostages. It has kept US journalists and students in solitary confinement and disappeared academics.
Iran and its allies use kidnapping as a method and are frequently rewarded for it by western powers. Western diplomats often pose smiling with Iranian regime elements and do not make inquiries or even attempt to help those who are held hostage, preferring friendship to the regime to helping those who are suffering.


Tags Iran Americans hostage
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader The virus spreading faster than coronavirus: Antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy To my son, enlisting as a coronavirus-clouded soldier By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef First week of coronavirus shutdown in Israel – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by