Another Khashoggi? Iran murdered dissident in Istanbul, why the cover-up?

A Reuters report revealed the murder of Molavi Vardanjani. He was warned by the Iranian regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to stop speaking out against the regime and stop sharing any expertise he had with others.

Iran eventually murdered him on November 14, 2019. Two intelligence officers from Iran’s consulate reportedly did the killing. Senior Turkish officials have not told Reuters but it leads to questions about why Turkey didn’t speak out about the murder before.

The dissident left Iran, much like Khashoggi had left Saudi Arabia. He settled in Turkey, believing he would be safe. He had been an expert in cyber security and had worked with Iran’s defense ministry, reports say.

He was a critic of Tehran’s regime and spoke out on social media. “I will root out the corrupt mafia commanders, pray they don’t kill me before I do this,” he wrote. Some of the details about Vardanjani’s role are murky and it is not clear if claims about his background are accurate.

On November 26 last year Iran was accused of the murder of Vardanjani, at the time referred to as “Massoud Molavi” in press accounts. “The Iranian regime continues to export cruelty outside its own borders,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, said at the time. His killing was one of many Iranian regime targeted assassinations of dissidents across the world, including in Europe.

However it appears Turkey hushed up the killing. Unlike with the Khashoggi affair where the highest levels of Turkey worked to expose the involvement of Saudi Arabia and held near-daily discussions with the press, there was no attempt to mention this killing in Ankara.

This is because Turkey is increasingly an ally of Iran and Russia and had little interest in embarrassing Tehran officials. Now the Turkish officials told reporters they would raise the issue with Iran.

Turkey apparently detained suspects who said they acted on orders from intelligence offers at the Iranian consulate in Istanbul. This also conjures up the Khashoggi killing because Saudi Arabia allegedly used its consulate to target him.

Like the Saudis, the Iranians who ordered the attack carried diplomatic passports and allegedly left after. It is almost as if the Iranians planned the attack and modelled it after the Khashoggi murder.

The victim was warned by Iran not to discuss drone projects with Turkey. This raises questions about the victim’s expertise. According to Reuters he had been in contact with the US and “European states.”

Iran tried to lure him to their embassy in Ankara. According to Reuters he met Americans instead. Turkish officials who spoke to Reuters compared the murder to Khashoggi. How was Vardanjani murdered. It turned out that Turkey did review footage and looked for information about how it happened.

He was gunned down on the street in Istanbul, in the Sisli neighborhood about a mile from the First Bridge (15 July Martyrs Bridge). It appears the murder was planned at the consulate because the report names a certain Ali Esfanjani as a culprit who was “spirited across the border into Iran three days later.”

So how did the murder of Molavi, now often referred to as Vardanjani, pass under the radar. Social media accounts linked to dissidents say they warned for months about the killing. Why didn’t western media care, ask Iranians. Molavi had a twitter account and a website. He said he was a PhD in studies of artificial intelligence and an Iranian scientist and inventor. He didn’t tweet much since August 2019.

His twitter account is not particularly interesting but a read of his 1,300 tweets, mostly in Farsi, shows him in touch with other dissidents. Of interest is a second twitter account, which he was accused of also being linked to that tweeted about dissidents being sent to Evin prison.

He responded to tweets by the account supporting dissidents but later wrote he had nothing to do with the account. The second account stopped tweeting the day that Molavi was killed. Of interest is the fact that the second twitter account tweeted about missing American Robert Levinson in the summer of 2019 noting that Levinson was still alive and held at a certain location. The second twitter account also revealed details about Iranian hacking of UAVs and Saudi Arabia using cyber technology.

If Molavi was an expert in cyber and drones, as the Reuters report also seems to imply, then it is interesting that the second twitter account he is allegedly connected to also tweeted about this expertise. According to reports last November he was also involved with a Telegram channel called “black box” which disclosed details about Iran’s regime. BBC Persian also reports the Black Box connection. It detailed corruption allegations against Iranian regime elements.

He was also allegedly interested in or an expert in technologies relating to UAVs or drones. However much of the information pasted online about him is difficult to confirm, including claims he studied at universities in the US. Molavi allegedly sought to reveal other details about Iranian agents in the West. Turkish and other media have presented him as either a dissident or a “cyber spy.”

A hashtag in Farsi for Molavi has many comments about him. Some critiqued Turkey’s government for not doing more when he was murdered.

However, the killing was hushed up to not embarrass Iran. It has many of the hallmarks of the murder of Saudi Arabian dissident and former insider Jamal Khashoggi who was murdered in 2018. However a major difference is that while Turkish, western and Qatari media put Khashoggi on the cover for weeks, the murder of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani was ignored.