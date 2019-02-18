Cherry trees cut down and destroyed by Arab extremists in West Bank

Cherry trees.
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The head of the Gush Etzion regional council, Shlomo Ne'eman, said “we must take steps to eradicate agricultural terror and fight terror in all its cruel forms.”
Ne’eman made his comments in a statement on Sunday after some 200 vines and cherry trees belonging to Kibbutz Kfar Etzion were uprooted and destroyed by Arab vandals.
“I see the destruction of orchards in Kfar Etzion by terrorists from neighboring Arab villages seriously,” Ne’eman said. “Is there anyone who finds it difficult to see the extensive success of our agriculture or the prosperousness of this settlement?
“We will continue with pride to grow and cultivate out agriculture without fear,” Ne’eman said.
According to reports, the trees were planted on Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund land in an area known as the Mukhtar’s Saddle. This area has been the focus of extremist vandalism in the past.
Police are investigating the incident.
This is not the first time that Palestinians have committed agricultural terror. Most recently, vandals destroyed dozens of vines at Israeli-owned vineyards in Shiloh and Hebron.
