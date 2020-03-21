Coronavirus cause for lackluster Middle Eastern Newroz celebrations

Across the Middle East the traditional events have been cancelled but nevertheless people are actively remembering better times in the past and hoping for next year’s celebrations free from the virus. Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani said Newroz is a “symbol of victory and I hope it gives everyone strength in the face of these difficulties.”

In Iran the festivities were also downplayed. There are two-weeks of holidays in Iran but the country is suffering some of the worst infection rates for the pandemic and there are more than 1,400 dead. However at home Iranians have set their haftsin table, the traditional seven foods that start with “s” in Farsi, including garlic, vinegar, applies, and other foods. While the foods may represent health and happiness as well as prosperity, this year the tragedies of the virus have laid waste both health and prosperity.

As people stay at home in Iran they use video calls and other methods to speak to relatives. New television shows are also being broadcast. Iranian media stress how difficult this year has been, with floods and other challenges. Diplomats from around the world wished people a happy New Year with messages. In Iraq the UN Special Representative Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert discussed the challenges of this usual happy time “this year we will celebrate at home as COVID-19 can only be fought with the full cooperation of each and every individual.”

For many Kurds the Newroz time has special memories of resisting the regimes in the region who have suppressed them. Turkey has suppressed Newroz celebrations in the past. In 1992 Kurds were massacred in Turkey just for celebrating their holiday. In 2008 Syrian regime forces murdered Kurds in Qamishli during celebrations. After Turkey invaded the Kurdish area of Afrin in 2018 it banned the celebrations, part of its ongoing illegal occupation of the Kurdish area. Western governments such as the US have often stood by the massacres and suppression of the holiday, whether in Turkey, Syria or Iraq. However things have changed today in the region. The former Iraqi Prime Minister Heider Abadi put out a Newroz message in 2018. Turkey began to legalize celebration of the holiday only in 2000 but continues to often ban celebrations in some areas. Nevertheless there are still some controversies. The EU ambassador to Iraq Martin Huth was critiqued for making the holiday appear Iraqi as opposed to Kurdish.

Over the years there have been small gathering in Israel for those interested in the celebrations. This year, like the rest of the Middle East, such gatherings will be at home.

Usually Newroz is a festive time of joy across Kurdish areas and through Iran into Afghanistan where the New Years is celebrated. However the usual picnics and bonfires and gathering are somber this year as people shelter in their houses amid the coronavirus crisis. In the Kurdish region of northern Iraq, for instance, there have been curfews for days. Kurdish leaders have praised their local autonomous government’s response and toured flood-hit areas.