Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Cyber attacks are new maritime threat, warns former IDF cyber head

These ships are under constant threat of hijackings and ransomware, which can wreak havoc on states economies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 20, 2019 14:44
1 minute read.
Israel Navy arrests stowaway who set fire to Turkish ship in Haifa

Israel Navy arrests stowaway who set fire to Turkish ship in Haifa. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Thousands of cargo ships that carry billions of dollars of goods are susceptible to cyber threats and there is little to no defense against these threats, according to the former head of the IDF's Cyber Department Col. (Ret.) Zohar Rozenberg.

These ships are under constant threat of hijackings and ransomware, which can wreak havoc on states economies, he says.

Col. Rozenberg explains that while there is no lack of cybersecurity software, most of the software cannot be applied to the maritime industry.

"No cybersecurity software accounts for protecting a floating mini-city forced into radio silence. Cargo ships, cruise liners, and offshore rigs face greater cybersecurity challenges than the International Space Station. The difference is: astronauts spend two years preparing for a single mission, while deckhands have zero computer expertise," he says.

These ships have limited space and there isn't typically room for an IT expert. Most ship captain's aren't trained to know what to do if a security breach occurs. Currently, there is no regulated protocols on how to secure all devices from the ship to the port.

Col. Rozenberg believes that without proper security, cyber attacks will continue to grow.


Related Content

Families and relatives of Islamic State militants are seen after they surrendered themselves in Iraq
August 20, 2019
Germany takes back four Islamic State children from Syria

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings