Erdan: Israel sovereignty, security is basis for any 'Deal of the Century'

Israeli sovereignty over West Bank settlements must be the basis for any Trump administration peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said on Sunday.He spoke as he helped open a new fire station in Ma’aleh Adumim, the third largest West Bank settlement, which is home to some 38,000 settlers. The Jewish city, is located just outside of Jerusalem. "Ma'aleh Adumim is an integral part of the State of Israel and will remain so,” Erdan said.“There can be no doubt about its importance and its place in Israeli society,” Erdan said.“Strengthening sovereignty and security in Judea and Samaria is the basis for any 'Deal of the Century,'” Erdan said.The inauguration of a new fire station has strengthened Israel’s hold on Ma’aleh Adumim and its “justification for applying Israeli law to it in the near future, together with the application of the law to all the Jewish settlements,” Erdan said.Palestinian threats over the "Deal of the Century," will not deter Israel fulfilling this objective, Erdan said. Nor is the plan grounds for “violence or terrorism” against Israel, he added.Israel's security forces are prepared for any scenario, including in Jerusalem as a whole and the Temple Mount in particular, he said.