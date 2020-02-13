The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ex-IDF intel. official: IDF shaking boat too much in Syria

He called the current recommendations of IDF intel a “dangerous” gamble when weighing the potential security costs and benefits – and even implied that there is a benefit of having Iran in Syria.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 13:21
An old military vehicle on the Israeli side of the border with Syria, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, Israel, February 2018
An old military vehicle on the Israeli side of the border with Syria, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, Israel, February 2018
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Former senior IDF intelligence official Col. (res.) Shmuel Even broke the usual defense establishment consensus on Wednesday by criticizing the military's proclaimed new strategy for acting in Syria as overly aggressive, in a post by the Institute for National Security Studies.
Even noted that a mid-January IDF intelligence estimate proclaimed that, based on the current balance of power created after the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani, the IDF can increase its actions in Syria against Iran.
The former IDF intelligence officer called the current recommendations of IDF intelligence a “dangerous” gamble when weighing the potential security costs and benefits.
He said the latest strategy of increasing attacks in Syria to a level greater than it has been in recent years would neither succeed in getting the Islamic Republic to abandon its new front there against Israel and “could lead to a broader war.”
“The chances that Israel will succeed at bringing about an end to the presence of Iran in Syria… are not high… and even if it does…this will not impact [Iran’s] overall ability to act against Israel on other fronts” or using other tactics in Syria, he said.
Evan noted that Tehran could act more clandestinely in Syria, could act within the Syrian armed forces themselves and could act in Syria swiftly from positions in Lebanon and Iraq.
In addition, he warned that the Palestinian front is extremely unstable following the dispute over the Trump administration’s peace deal, and that this would be an extremely inopportune time to unnecessarily cause a separate flare up.
IDF intelligence chief Maj.-Gen. Tamir Heyman had said in mid-January that the current circumstances – after Soleimani’s assassination and with many parties in Syria on their heels – is an opportune time to act to decisively push Iran out.
Heyman argued that if the IDF misses this window of opportunity where Iran and its allies are vulnerable, it could later find itself dealing with an Iranian force in Syria as threatening as Hezbollah is from Lebanon.
In contrast to Heyman, Even suggested that rather than increasing attacks on proxies of the ayatollahs in Syria, the IDF should maintain the same guidelines for attacks as in the past.
This would mean only attacking to prevent the transfer of precision guided weapons; the establishment of a large Iranian force too close to the Golan border; or other developments that could threaten Israel at a strategic level.
Even pointed out that as things stand, the IDF is tolerating 800 Iranian soldiers and around 15,000 Iranian proxy forces – as long as they do not get too close to the border.
He further said that the only way to get Iran to completely abandon its plan to create a new front against Israel in Syria was through diplomacy with a combination of the US and Russia.
The former intel official said that the US is a close ally which supports Israel to get Iran out of Syria.
He added that even Russia could potentially be coaxed to such a position, given its current, slightly warmer relations with Israel, as well as the fact that the Bashar Assad regime no longer needs Tehran’s militias.
Even goes so far as to imply that there is a benefit of having Iran in Syria, as it gives Israel a concrete Iranian target to pummel from time to time without having to risk actions against the Islamic Republic’s sovereign territory.
Moreover, Even said that the IDF’s actions against Iran in Syria to date have largely been possible because of razor-precise strikes that have almost entirely left other parties in Syria unharmed.
He said that this would not always be feasible and that one or two imprecise attacks could quickly lead to an escalation, and even a general war that neither side desires.
Just as important, Even said that imprecise attacks, which are more likely if Israel starts acting more frequently, could ultimately lead to greater Russian opposition, even to those IDF attacks against Iranian moves which he advocates continuing as being crucial to maintaining Israeli security.  


