Fallout from US strikes against Iranian-backed militias

Watch footage of the US airstrikes against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
DECEMBER 30, 2019 11:40
Footage of the US airstrikes targeting Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria (Credit: US Army)
US airstrikes on five targets linked to Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia, has caused concern and fallout in Iraq as political leader jockey to condemn the US. Some Iraqi politicians who are in the pro-Iran camp of parliament have been waiting for this moment for years to argue that US forces should leave Iraq. Others are quietly supportive of the US airstrikes but concerned that it could be leveraged against the US and they could lose a key force that balances Iran’s growing role.
For Iran the US decision to openly strike back against six months of rocket attacks by Iranian-backed militias is a potential boon. Iran’s Press TV has indicated this by airing grievances of Iraqi politicians and highlighting anti-American statements. 

The main condemnation came from Iraqi President Barham Saleh who said the attacks were contrary to US-Iraq agreements, according to Iran’s Press TV. US forces are in Iraq at the invitation of Baghdad to help fight ISIS. They have no mandate to bomb Iranian-backed militias.
The Iraqi President is in a difficult spot because he has been resisting the pro-Iranian parties in parliament in their attempts to appoint another stooge as Prime Minister, but he must tread a careful line because some groups have condemned him for appearing to pro-American. Saleh was a senior member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan Party and has often been careful to weigh his ties to the US with the important role Iran plays in Iraqi politics. He threatened to resign in late December if he was forced to choose a new Prime Minister who Iraq’s protesters reject.
First Ammar al-Hakim, who Shi’ite party controls 19 seats of the 329 in parliament, condemned the US. Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf, a spokesman for the Iraqi armed forces, also claimed that former Prime Minister Adel Abudl Mahdi had condemned the attacks in a private  call with US  Defense Secretary Mark Esper. It is a “dangerous aggravation which endangers the security of Iraq,” said Abdul Mahdi, who resigned on November 30 due to protests. Iran’s Tasnim news reported the General’s comments and Abdul Mahdi’s call.

Unsurprisingly a choru of voices linked to the Popular Mobilization Units, a group of mostly Shi’ite militias that include the group the US bombed, were  non-plussed. Kataib Hezbollah, which saw its members killed in the US airstrikes, said the attacks disregard the sovereignty and honor of Iraq.
It is Kataib Hezbollah that has been firing rockets at US bases in Iraq for six months, killing one US contractor on December 27. Asaib Ahl al-Haq, whose leaders the US sanctioned on December 6, also condemned the “cowardly attack.” The group has called for the US to leave Iraq before and its leader Qais Khazali was detained by the US in 2007 after attacks on Americans. Kataib Hezbollah leader  Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was sanctioned by the US in 2009 and is a wanted terrorist in Kuwait, also condemned the attack on his bases.
Falih Khazali, a member of the  Fatah party in parliament and leader of the Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, also condemned the US. He condemned US President Donald Trump in December 2018 as well. Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada controls the 14th Brigade of the PMU, and like Kataib Hezbollah is linked closely to Iran.
Iran’s goal now is to leverage the US attacks to its benefit and portray the US as a foreign force invading Iraq and killing Iraqis. It will argue that the members of Kataib Hezbollah, who were members of the 45 and 46 Brigades of the PMU, were Iraqi security forces who were helping fight ISIS. For years pro-Iranian voices have spread conspiracies arguing the US is helping ISIS.
Many of the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq earned their spurs fighting the Americans in 2006-2009. They used to fire rockets frequently at the US. They stopped during the ISIS war when a Fatwa by Ali al-Sistani called up men to join the PMU. But these pro-Iranian groups have a large lobby in parliament and have influence over the Interior ministry and want the PMU to become Iraq’s version of the IRGC. This is also Iran’s long-term goal. The protesters in Iraq oppose Iran’s role and have attacked militia buildings. But the airstrikes now complicate matters. Iran mamy tread carefully to try to use the airstrikes to eject the US from Iraq.
US forces are seen as an important balance to Iran’s ambitions. IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a recent interview said the US forces in 2006 helped block his desire to aid Hezbollah. Iraqi based militias like AAH openly oppose Israel and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis frequently condemns Israel. In the Kurdistan region there is also concern that a  departure of US forces would hand Iraq  completely to Iran. The Kurdistan region was working the Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi on budget deals. Now the Kurdish region is concerned too.


Tags Hezbollah Iran Iraq Syria United States airstrikes
