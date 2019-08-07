Fourteen Iranian women pen open letter to government calling for equal rights

Fourteen women's rights activists penned an open letter directed at Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei requesting that he resign from his position after his twenty-year tenure in hopes to develop a new avenue towards creating political change within the Islamic Republic, according to a Radio Farda report.



The letter, dated August 5, refers to "gender apartheid" and "patriarchal approach" subjugating the political climate of Iran for over 40 years, following the Iranian Revolution of 1979 - creating an unfair disadvantage for women to live and thrive within the country.

"We, fourteen civil rights and women's rights activists, are determined to continue our combat until victory through civil and non-violent measures. Like other pioneers [of non-violent freedom fighters], we go ahead by chanting 'no to the Islamic Republic," the fourteen women activists exclaimed in the letter. "Four decades of this theocracy has eliminated the rights of half of the country's."The activists are requesting peaceful and non-violent protests to construct a new constitution to eradicate "this anti-women system." All of the signatories reside within the Islamic Republic, opening them up to potential political persecution or arrest, subsequently endangering their safety.Two of the signatories have already been arrested by Iranian authorities, however, they have given no response to the actual letter itself."In a world that women in most countries move side by side with men in science, economy, culture, arts, and politics, under the Islamic Republic women still fight for their basic human rights," the letter read.The letter went into detail, laying claims that "systemic tyranny and irresponsibility" are the main reasons why the country is in the state it is today - with domestic protests and international politics chaotically spinning out of control before the country's very own eyes.Another hot topic within the letter is the inability for Iranian women to attending sporting events with their male peers, a ban that Saudi Arabia itself lifted recently, and explained that FIFA advocated against this practice to allow women to enter the stadiums and reportedly issued a deadline to the Iranian government demanding the rule be changed."Giti Pourfazel, an attorney, who is one of the signatories in Iran told Radio Farda in an interview on Tuesday that fourteen women have signed the letter and 'Twenty million other Iranian women could count themselves as the fifteenth signatory,'” said Radio Farda.

