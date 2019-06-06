Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

France, U.S. share common objective on Iran, says Macron

President Donald Trump said that Iran was failing as a nation following tough US sanctions, adding that he was ready to talk to the Iranians.

By REUTERS
June 6, 2019 16:18
France, U.S. share common objective on Iran, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for bilateral talks in Caen, Normandy France.. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

CAEN, France - France and the United States share the common objective of preventing Iran obtaining nuclear arms and new international negotiations need to be opened for that goal to be met, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Accusing Tehran of "championing terrorism" across the Middle East, President Donald Trump said Iran was failing as a nation following tough US sanctions, but that he was ready to talk to the Iranians.

Both men were speaking before holding bilateral talks in Caen, western France, after attending a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.


Trump added that he would make a decision on whether to slap more than $300 billion in tariffs on China after a meeting of leaders of the world's largest economies at the end of June in Japan, where he will hold talks with China's president.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>

Related Content

June 6, 2019
Germany's Maas heading to Tehran for nuclear talks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings