From Haifa to Ramallah – Palestinian women protest patriarchy

Last Thursday, thousands of Palestinian women marched in twelve locations across Israel, the Palestinian Authority and the world to support women's rights after recent cases of gender-based violence against women in the Palestinian society.





The murder of Israa Ghrayeb, a 21-year-old Palestinian woman from Bethlehem, which occurred late August, sparked a wave of protests across the Palestinian Authority and the Governance of the Gaza Strip. Following the murder, a Palestinian feminist campaign called Tal'at ("coming out") was launched and held under the slogan "Free homeland, free women" and "You cannot liberate the land without liberating the women."





الآن، مسيرة طالعات في رام الله تتجه نحو مستشفى رام الله حيث ترقد امرأة من جنين تعاني من اصابات شديدة نتيجة عنف أسري وحشي. #طالعات عشانها وعشان كل واحدة فينا! Posted by ‎وطن حر نساء حرة‎ on Thursday, September 26, 2019



The main protest took place in Israel's northern port city, Haifa, where Jews and Arabs, some of which self-identify as Palestinians, live side by side. The protesters marched through Haifa's lower city, near the port, chanting "[We want] freedom, dignity, and social justice." "From Beirut to Haifa, women are murdered in the streets and in their homes – it is time we protect them."









كرامة.. حريّة.. عدالة إجتماعية! #طالعات حيفا Posted by ‎وطن حر نساء حرة‎ on Friday, September 27, 2019



Protesters marched holding photographs of victims in cities across Israel, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and the world, including Haifa, Jaffa, Ramallah, Beirut, and Berlin. A protest rally also took place in east Jerusalem near the Damascus Gate, where the demonstrators were confronted by the Border Police officers who forced them to take down a Palestinian flag held by them.









الثورة هيّ القرار على الذكوريّة والاستعمار تحيّتنا لل #طالعات في القدس. Posted by ‎وطن حر نساء حرة‎ on Thursday, September 26, 2019



On Friday, protesters blocked the Wadi Ara road in the North demanding police take action on the rampant gun violence in the Arab sector. Similar protests took place in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, as well as in Arrabeh, Nazareth and Taibeh in northern Israel.

