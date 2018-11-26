Germany’s largest telecom company stops service for Iranian ‘terror bank’

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The global giant German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom pulled the plug on phone and internet service for Iran’s Bank Melli due to US sanction pressure.



The US embassy in Berlin tweeted on Friday that Deutsche Telekom “cuts off phone and internet to Iran’s Bank Melli, which funnels to terrorist groups working for the Iranian regime.” The embassy added that “sanctions are working” and “thank you Deutsche Telekom.”





The embassy’s tweet linked to a Thursday story in the German business daily Handelsblatt that said the communication company told the Hamburg-based Bank Melli: “We have to assume that you can no longer make any payments” for Telekom business.The US re-imposed sanctions on Iranian banks, including Bank Melli, on November 5.due to their role in illicit terrorist activities and support for the country's nuclear and rocket programs.According to Handelsblatt, Bank Melli Hamburg managing director Helmut Gottlieb said the loss of Deutsche Telekom service has caused the bank’s operation to be "almost paralyzed."The Handelsblatt article, whose editorial lashed out at the US pressure on Germany companies on Friday, wrote in its news article that “Although the EU and the federal government reject the US sanctions against Iran, German firms are complying with these sanctions.” The paper further reported that Deutsche Telekom said that it decided” to end export businesses with Iranian companies.”Iranian regime-controlled press outlets wrote on Saturday and Sunday that the Public Relations Department of Bank Melli said the Handelsblatt report is “fundamentally false” and Deutsche Telekom has “not disconnected” its internet and telephone service. The Jerusalem Post has reported that Iran frequently denies reports that have been confirmed by multiple Western sources as part of Tehran’s efforts to insulate its struggling economy from further financial setbacks.US ambassador Richard Grenell, who has worked to end German trade with Iran because of Tehran’s support for terrorism and its drive to become a nuclear weapons power, told the German Press Agency in connection with Deutsche Telekom that the US is “very satisfied that German companies have decided to comply with US sanctions.” Grenell is widely considered the most successful ambassador in weaning European companies off business with Iran’s clerical regime.Grenell re-tweeted the US embassy tweet to his 111,000 followers on the micro-blogging platform.The US state department classifies Iran as the top international state-sponsor of terrorism. Bank Melli has a long history of advancing Iran’s illicit ballistic, nuclear, and terrorism programs, according to the US Treasury department. “Bank Melli has facilitated numerous purchases of sensitive materials for Iran's nuclear and missile programs. In doing so, Bank Melli has provided a range of financial services on behalf of Iran's nuclear and missile industries, including opening letters of credit and maintaining accounts, “ wrote Treasury in 2007.According to the Handelsblatt, many German companies report on a weekly basis to the US embassy to inform the American government that they are in compliance with US sanctions against Iran.The German government owns 14.5% of Deutsche Telekom. The communications company has a customer base in the US with its T-Mobile business.

