Greenblatt: Hamas is the root cause of Palestinian suffering

Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump's chief envoy to the Middle East peace process, wrote strong words regarding Hamas on his Twitter account on Wednesday night, saying, "Hamas is the root cause of their suffering," and "countries should vote in favor of the condemnation of Hamas."



"Rational, reasonable people can discuss how best to help the Palestinians in Gaza. But first and foremost, we must recognize they are subjugated by Hamas. Hamas is the root cause of their suffering," Greenblatt wrote.







"If countries truly want to help Gaza and start down the path to peace, they should vote in favor of the condemnation of Hamas, without any obstruction," Greenblatt added. "Anything else does not help Gaza and absolutely hurts peace."



Earlier this week, Greenblatt also engaged in strong criticism, lashing out at Saeb Erekat, the chief negotiator for the Palestinian Authority, accusing him of lacking “vision” in his approach to Israel.



Greenblatt was responding to a tough interview of Erekat conducted by Deutsche Welle’s Tim Sebastian. Throughout the interview, taped before a live audience, the moderator repeatedly challenges Erekat to detail his accomplishments for his people.



The interview “exposes many of the deep problems the Palestinians face — not least of which is leadership with no vision for improving their lives,” Greenblatt wrote on Twitter. “Tough, fair questions, no real answers.”



The Trump team is expected to release its plan for a comprehensive peace agreement early next year.



Michael Wilner contributed to this report.





