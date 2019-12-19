if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

House Committee passes Peace and Tolerance in Palestinian Education Act

The legislation is a result of a report by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se), which monitors values of peace and tolerance in textbooks.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 05:34
Palestinians pass by the gate of an UNRWA-run school in Nablus in the West Bank August 13, 2018 (photo credit: ABED OMAR QUSINI/REUTERS)
Palestinians pass by the gate of an UNRWA-run school in Nablus in the West Bank August 13, 2018
(photo credit: ABED OMAR QUSINI/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - The House Foreign Affairs Committee Unanimously passed HR2343 on Wednesday, or the Peace and Tolerance in Palestinian Education Act.
The bill was introduced by Reps. Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and is co-sponsored by four other congressional representatives - two from each party. It requires the Secretary of State to submit annual reports reviewing the educational material used by the Palestinian Authority or the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.
In 2016 and 2017, the PA published modified curriculums for school-aged children in grades one through 11. "The new Palestinian curriculums fail to meet the international standards of peace and tolerance in educational materials established by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization," the bill states. "Textbooks used by the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA encourage war, and teach children that Palestinian statehood can be achieved through violence."
The legislation also includes a sense in Congress that the PA and UNRWA have not eliminated content that encourages violence, antisemitism, hate, and intolerance toward other nations or ethnic groups from the curriculums used in their schools.
The legislation is a result of a report by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se), which monitors values of peace and tolerance in textbooks across the Middle East from Tunisia to Saudi Arabia, including Israel and the Palestinian territories.
"We are delighted that Rep. Brad Sherman and Rep. Lee Zeldin have taken firm leadership roles on the eradication of hate in Palestinian textbooks and that the House Foreign Affairs Committee unanimously voted for it to be marked up," IMPACT-se CEO, Marcus Sheff, said in a statement.
"This bill will effectively determine whether US tax dollars have gone to fund - directly or indirectly - the PA curriculum and will inform Congress about the state of Palestinian textbooks if the US government plans any future funding of education programs in the Palestinian Authority," he added.
"This was a bipartisan effort between Mr. Sherman and me to maintain oversight over UNRWA's educational activities in the West Bank and Gaza," Congressman Zeldin said.
"Last year, Congressman Perry and I secured declassification of a shocking GAO UNRWA textbook report revealing what we suspected all along: the UNRWA textbook initiative was a sham," he added. "Textbook content in UNRWA schools did not mention Israel or Judaism and included regional maps that excluded Israel and content that incites violence."
"It is unacceptable the textbooks that are used delegitimize Israel and demonize the Jewish people. We must demand transparency over the anti-Israel textbooks in this program that are fueling another generation of hate."
According to a report by IMPACT-se released in September, Palestinian schoolchildren are exposed to a dramatic amount of incitement and intolerance against Jews and Israel. The report comes after the PA restructured its curriculum for the first time since 2000, following the Oslo Accords. Previously, school children in the West Bank and East Jerusalem were taught the Jordanian curriculum, while students in Gaza used Egyptian textbooks.
The study found that all textbooks in social studies, history, Arabic and national education for grades two to 12 contained problematic content, defined by IMPACT-se as “violence or incitement to violence; hatred of the other; and radical, inappropriate or disturbing content.”
An 11th grade history book described the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre by Palestinian terrorists in which 11 Israeli athletes were murdered as “a strike at Zionist interests abroad.”  
A 7th grade social studies text claimed that “Zionists” tried to burn down Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque in 1969. In fact, an Australian tourist belonging to a Christian fundamentalist sect was responsible for the arson attack.


Tags Palestinian Authority school unwra
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Work it out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Palestinian democracy By GERSHON BASKIN
Gil Troy Donald the Dybbuk and the Phantom Troll-booth By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Starve the beast By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by