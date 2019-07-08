Iran Foreign Ministry: We won't take part in negotiations for a new deal

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi talks to journalists after meeting senior officials from the United States, Russia, China, Britain, Germany and France in a hotel in Vienna, Austria, October 19, 2015. . (photo credit: REUTERS)

Iran will only discuss issues included in the current nuclear deal and will not take part in negotiations for a new deal, said an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman on Monday.





The Islamic Republic will take stronger, additional steps to reduce commitments under the nuclear deal if the remaining signatories don't follow up on their promises, added the spokesman.

The next steps made within the next 60 days will be within the framework of the deal, he said.



Britain's seizing of an Iranian oil tanker last week was a threatening act that will not be tolerated, Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Monday in a speech broadcast live on state television.

Royal Marines impounded the tanker in Gibraltar on Thursday on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions. Iran denies the vessel was headed to Syria, where the government of President Bashar Assad is allied with of Tehran.

Authorities in the British territory said the tanker can be held for up to 14 days. An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander threatened to seize a British ship in retaliation.

"These days we witnessed a threatening act from the government of England in the Strait of Gibraltar against a tanker from the Islamic Republic of Iran," Hatami said. "This is an incorrect and wrong action, an action similar to maritime robbery...certainly these kind of robberies will not be tolerated."

The tanker was not headed to Syria, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday, without specifying the final destination of the vessel. The deputy foreign minister described the seizing of the tanker as "piracy" which will not be accepted.

An Iran foreign ministry spokesman added that Iran is taking political, legal and diplomatic actions regarding the tanker.

Hatami said Iran's downing of an unmanned American aircraft last month sent a message that the Islamic Republic would defend its borders. Washington said the drone was shot down over international waters.

Separately, Iranian army chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Monday that Iran is not looking for war with any country, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

