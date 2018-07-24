Senior Iranian official: Trump's threat the 'empty words' of a 'charlatan'

Iran's parliament speaker Ali Larijani holds a news conference in Istanbul January 22, 2015 .
(photo credit: OSMAN ORSAL/REUTERS)
X
Ali Larijani, speaker of the Iranian parliament and a close advisor of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, dismissed US President Donald Trump's recent warnings to Iran as the "empty words" of a "charlatan," according to a report by the semi-official Iranian Student's News Agency.
In a late night Twitter message directed at Rouhani Monday, Trump wrote: "NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!"
Trump's message came after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gave a speech Sunday saying that hostile policies towards Tehran could lead to "the mother of all wars."
"There is no need to respond to every piece of nonsense," Larejani said, in response to a question on Trump by a member of the Iranian parliament, known as the Majlis, Tuesday morning. "The statement that he made was not on the level of diplomacy, but the speech of a charlatan... in the international arena he is famous for his corruption."
"America is following a kind of ignorant diplomatic policy in the international sphere. In the Quran, God commands us to let the ignorant be; they will destroy themselves."
Larijani's statement comes after General Gholamhossein Gheybparvar
, a senior Iran Revolutionary Guards officer and commander of the Basij paramilitary forces, called Trump's tweet "psychological warfare."
In a separate announcement, the Iranian foreign ministry said that it will respond with equal countermeasures if the United States tries to block its oil exports.
"If America wants to take a serious step in this direction it will definitely be met with a reaction and equal countermeasures from Iran," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi was quoted as saying on state media.
The war of words between Tehran and Washington has reached a new pitch since the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in May
, and in the wake of Iran's increasing military entrenchment in Syria, as part of the Islamic Republic's support for Bashar Assad's regime in the Syrian civil war.