Iran army spokesman blames Israel for Yemen war

Indicating greater Iranian attempts to link Israel to the conflict in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, Brigadier General Abolfazi Shekarchi slammed Israel and other countries for the war in Yemen on Sunday.



Shekarchi, formerly a chief of culture for the armed forces and now a spokesman, gave a statement that was printed at Fars News. He pointed to recent Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps successes, such as seizing a British tanker, downing a US drone and also praised the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen for their attack on Saudi oil facilities. “These can be considered the important developments in the last six months,” he said, noting that it showed Iran was able to confront the “evils of the Zionist regime in the region.”

He said the US and its allies were at a disadvantage in the region. He claimed that since the 1980s the US had supported enemies of the Islamic Republic but that America has suffered humiliations. “We beat Saddam’s Iraq”, he argued, pointing out that Iran is on a winning streak. “Despite the overwhelming power of the [US] hegemonic system that came to the fore, and their equipment, radar, weapons, air defense, they fear Iran. “The world has realized the serious weakness of the US and UK in the wake of the [Houthis] attack on Aramco in Saudi Arabia.” Despite hundreds of billions in “highly advanced US, British, French and Israeli weapons in Saudi Arabia, they were unable to defend the world’s most important oil facilities,” he said. The attempt to add Israel into the mix of countries involved in the Yemen conflict is a relatively new addition to Iran’s talking points.“Yemen has been ruthlessly raped for year with the support of the Saudi Arabia-UAE coalition and the support of the US, Israel Britain and France,” he claimed. “They have had no mercy on Yemen’s schools and hospitals.” He predicted Israel will be defeated within five years. Last week reports indicated that there were concerns Iran could target Israel from Yemen, a distance of thousands of kilometers. Taken together both Iranian media and Israel have been emphasizing the Yemen conflict more and pointing to the attack on Saudi Arabia in September as a warning to Israel.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });