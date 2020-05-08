The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran leaving Syria? Not so fast, says US Syria envoy

Reports from Israel last week indicated that some believe Iran is reducing its role.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 8, 2020 23:23
A man carries a giant flag made of flags of Iran, Palestine, Syria and Hezbollah, during a ceremony marking the 37th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Feburary 2016 (photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)
A man carries a giant flag made of flags of Iran, Palestine, Syria and Hezbollah, during a ceremony marking the 37th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Feburary 2016
(photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)
US Special Representative for Syria engagement threw cold water on reports that Iran might be reducing its role in Syria. Speaking on Thursday US Ambassador James Jeffrey said that the US has not seen any strategic Iranian changes in Syria when it comes to using the country as a “second launchpad for long-range weapons against Israel.” In short, reports of Iran’s demise in Syria are premature.
Reports from Israel last week indicated that some believe Iran is reducing its role. This was pushed by at least one Israeli defense official last week via reports in media that appeared to indicate there was some consensus in Jerusalem regarding Iran’s reduction of forces. Israel has vowed to keep up pressure on Iran in Syria.
Iran was believed to have around 1,000 of its own forces and thousands of pro-Iranian Shi’ite paramilitaries active in Syria. Yet Iran also has suffered blows in recent years, with more than 1,000 airstrikes on some 250 Iranian targets. In the last weeks the Syrian regime blamed Israel for numerous attacks, including near Palmyra, Albukamal, T-4, Shayrat, Damascus and near Homs and Aleppo. The question is whether the numerous attacks led to Iranian forces leaving or just rebuilding damaged buildings.
Jeffrey addressed this issue directly, noting that reports from Jerusalem had said Iranians were withdrawing. “We see some Iranian movement around Syria pulling back from areas where the Israelis struck the,” he said at the State Department May 7 briefing. “We’ve also seen a withdrawal of Iranian-backed militias – some Hezbollah, some from other countries. But this may be chalked up to a relative lull in the fighting. These are frontline combat forces.”
Then Jeffrey gave the bad news. “What we have not seen – and I want to underline this – is any strategic Iranian commitment not to try to use Syria both as a second launching pad for long-range weapons against Israel and as a conduit – the famous Shia Crescent – on to provide Hezballah more lethal and more modern precision-guided missiles, again, to threaten Israel.”
Jeffrey indicated that based on Washington’s view, that is likely based on intelligence assessments provided to the State Department, there simply is no big change in Iran’s role in Syria or its overall strategic view of using Syria to threaten Israel and digest Lebanon. Jeffrey discussed Iran’s strategic goal has having more importance than these tactical responsitioning of forces that Iran has engaged in. Jeffrey also said that Iran was “not only was willing to use forces to bolster the Syrian regime, it also started introducing long-range weapon systems, precision-guided missiles – some for its own forces in Syria, some pushed onward to Hezbollah to seriously threaten Israeli security, and the Israelis have reacted in various ways.”
Jeffrey indicated that Russia was surprised by Iran using Syria to threaten Israel. Jeffrey believes Russia is frustrated with the Assad regime. The US is monitoring how Iran may be moving ground forces in Syria that have become costly amid sanctions on Tehran. But Washington wants not only the Iranians out but the Iranian-commanded militias, such as those from Afghanistan and Iraq. The US shifted to this policy in 2018, seeking to reduce the Iranian role in Syria.
Jeffrey’s assessment is interesting because it presents a clear picture of Iran’s long-term goal and throws some cold water on claims inside Israel regarding Iran’s changes on the ground. Israeli commentators are also critical of the “Iran is leaving” story. Alex Fishman and Ron Ben Yishai both wrote at Israel’s Ynet that Iran has not halted plans for entrenchment in Syria.


Tags Iran Syria Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis venture out into a post-coronavirus world By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by