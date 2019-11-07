Iran warns Red Sea unsafe, three of its tankers attacked

Iran warned that commercial shipping routes in the Red Sea are unsafe and that three of its tankers have been attacked off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the past six months, according to The Wall Street Journal.



The Islamic Republic has only publicly announced one attack on an Iranian tanker in the Red Sea, when they claimed that the Sabiti tanker was hit by two missiles.

Iranian MP Abolfazl Hassanbeigi blamed Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia for the attack on the Sabiti tanker."We believe that this is an attack organized by one or more states, since two other Iranian flagged [very large] tankers were similarly attacked in the same approximate area,” and with “similar damages to the ships," wrote Iran in a letter to the International Maritime Organization about the attacks."A major concern in this respect is that the organized and directed pattern of these attacks within a short time and similar locations have rendered the Red Sea as an unsafe route for ships to adopt for their voyages," added the letter.The other two Iranian tankers attacked were the Happiness 1 in April and the Helm in August, according to the letter. The first attack occurred just before multiple Saudi and Emirati tankers were targeted by acts of sabotage largely blamed on Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal.

