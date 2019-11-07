Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran warns Red Sea unsafe, three of its tankers attacked

"We believe that this is an attack organized by one or more states, since two other Iranian flagged [very large] tankers were similarly attacked in the same approximate area.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 7, 2019 07:41
1 minute read.
Damage is seen on Iranian-owned Sabiti oil tanker sailing in the Red Sea, Oct. 2019

Damage is seen on Iranian-owned Sabiti oil tanker sailing in the Red Sea, Oct. 2019. (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Iran warned that commercial shipping routes in the Red Sea are unsafe and that three of its tankers have been attacked off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the past six months, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Islamic Republic has only publicly announced one attack on an Iranian tanker in the Red Sea, when they claimed that the Sabiti tanker was hit by two missiles.

Iranian MP Abolfazl Hassanbeigi blamed Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia for the attack on the Sabiti tanker.

"We believe that this is an attack organized by one or more states, since two other Iranian flagged [very large] tankers were similarly attacked in the same approximate area,” and with “similar damages to the ships," wrote Iran in a letter to the International Maritime Organization about the attacks.

"A major concern in this respect is that the organized and directed pattern of these attacks within a short time and similar locations have rendered the Red Sea as an unsafe route for ships to adopt for their voyages," added the letter.

The other two Iranian tankers attacked were the Happiness 1 in April and the Helm in August, according to the letter. The first attack occurred just before multiple Saudi and Emirati tankers were targeted by acts of sabotage largely blamed on Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal.


Related Content

Syrian refugee kids play on a rubble of dismantled concrete huts at a makeshift Syrian refugee camp
November 7, 2019
Jordanian official: Economy buckling under burden of Syrian refugees

By MURAD AL-SABI/THE MEDIA LINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings