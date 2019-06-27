Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Iranian FM: Sanctions aren't alternative to war, they are war

The Iranian Foreign Minister has been very outspoken on Twitter.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 27, 2019 17:01
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL MOUSILY)

 
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif posted on Twitter a list of "misconceptions" that "endanger peace," making sure to tag US President Donald Trump.

The first of those misconceptions was that "sanctions aren't alternatie to war; they ARE war."

The next was that the word "obliteration" refers to genocide, which is a war crime.


The third one is that it is an illusion to claim that a war with Iran would be short. The next is that whoever begins said war will not be the one to end it, as well.

He lastly claimed that negotiations and threats "are mutually exclusive."

