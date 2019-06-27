Iranian FM: Sanctions aren't alternative to war, they are war

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL MOUSILY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif posted on Twitter a list of "misconceptions" that "endanger peace," making sure to tag US President Donald Trump.
The first of those misconceptions was that "sanctions aren't alternatie to war; they ARE war."
The next was that the word "obliteration" refers to genocide, which is a war crime.
The third one is that it is an illusion to claim that a war with Iran would be short. The next is that whoever begins said war will not be the one to end it, as well.
He lastly claimed that negotiations and threats "are mutually exclusive."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>