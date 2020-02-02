The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran’s Quds Force to work with Hamas, Islamic Jihad against Trump deal

Hamas said that Iran’s support will strengthen its morale and resolve “to liberate Palestine.”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 19:49
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh attends a meeting with members of international media at his office in Gaza City, June 20, 2019 (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh attends a meeting with members of international media at his office in Gaza City, June 20, 2019
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
The new leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Forces phoned Ismail Haniyeh of Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s Ziad Nakhaleh to stress Iran’s support for opposition to the US “deal of the century” plan. The plan was announced on January 28 and Iran’s Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani is now moving to bolster Palestinian resistance against it.
The report at Iran’s Tasnim and Mehr News media appears to be the first major act of Ghaani after he took over from Qasem Soleimani in early January. The US killed Soleimani in a January 3 airstrike in Iraq. Iran has appointed Mohammed Hejazi as Ghaani’s deputy.  Hejazi is an expert on trafficking precision guided munitions to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel has expressed concern about Hezbollah’s development of precision guidance.
Ghaani had separate calls with Islamic Jihad and Hamas. In November last year Israel killed a leading Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza. Iran is a major supporter of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke to Nakhaleh twice after the November fighting. In the phone calls Iran emphasized “firm support” for the Palestinians in their struggle against the Trump administration’s deal. It is “doomed to failure,” the IRGC says. The US views the IRGC as a terrorist group.
Ghaani stressed how Iran’s view of supporting  Palestinians has not changed in the wake of Soleimani’s death. In fact, it may become stronger. “American statesmen  are seeking to please Zionists,” the Iranians said. The Palestinian factions in turn said hat they would not abandon their historic rights and Trump’s deal will fail. Islamic Jihad said that the Palestinians had no choice but to confront the deal and he said Iran’s role is principled and part of the “path of resistance.” Iran calls its allies in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen part of the “arc of resistance” that Iran supports.
Hamas said that Iran’s support will strengthen its morale and resolve “to liberate Palestine.” Hamas also spoke to Turkey’s President yesterday to coordinate opposition to Trump’s plan and Israel. Hamas also commemorated the legacy of Soleimani  and wished Ghaani success in carrying out the mission of the Quds Force.
Islamic Jihad criticized the Palestinian Authority for continued security cooperation with Israel. Mohammed Al-Hindi, one of the group’s leaders in Gaza, slammed Mahmoud Abbas and claimed that Abbas had held a secret meeting with the CIA in Ramallah. He based his comments on media reports in Iranian media that said the head of the CIA had visited Ramallah. Hindi said that if the PA did not immediately stop security coordination with “the occupiers” it would lose credibility. In recent days Abbas has said Palestinians should unite against the deal of the century and said he would cut ties with the US and Israel. Rocket and mortar fire has increased from Gaza in the last week.


Tags Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What distinguishes Naama Issachar from other Israeli prisoners? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by