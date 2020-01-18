Iran’s regime arrests famous Christian convert in Tehran

Iranian authorities arrested Fatemeh Mohammadi, a woman who converted to Christianity , last week and transported her to a secret location.

The Persian-language Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) first reported on Mohammadi ‘s arrest.According to the website, "The 21-year-old, who after her conversion now prefers to be known as Mary, was reportedly arrested on Sunday near Azadi Square, where protests were taking place following the Iranian government’s admission of guilt in the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane.”

The website Article 18 further reported that a number of protesters were arrested on Sunday evening, as protests took place in several Iranian cities. According to that site, it was not clear whether Mohammadi was protesting.



"There has since been no news of Mary’s safety or whereabouts and her family are said to be very concerned about her," the website said.

In a series of tweets published on her day of arrest, Mohammadi wrote that the Iranian people were facing “soft repression” through being spoon-fed only news that the regime wanted them to read.

She used Twitter hashtags that mean “hard-pressed” and “suppression is the norm.”

Article 18 noted that Mary wrote confronting “soft repression” is even harder than tackling the “hard repression” of batons and tear gas and said the Iranian regime is “institutionalizing false beliefs through selective coverage of the news”, and “lies that are bigger and more repetitive make them more believable.



“Mary is a rare example of a Christian activist still living in Iran and she has already spent six months in prison as a result of her Christian activity, which was deemed ‘action against national security’ and ‘propaganda against the system," Article 18 continued. "The Iranian authorities charged Mary last year with failing to properly wear her hijab. The charges were eventually dropped. She had initially filed a complaint with the police regarding assault and the authorities responded with charging her an alleged violation of Iran’s dress code for women.

“Mary has tweeted about the “sentencing of nine converts in Rasht to five years in prison and the one-year sentence given to a 61-year-old fellow woman convert in Karaj, the sister city to Mary’s home city of Tehran, “ wrote Article 18. The religious freedom organization said that “Mary is active on social media and just a day before being kicked out of university tweeted about the cases of ten fellow Christian converts currently in prison in Iran as a result of their peaceful religious activities.“Mary has tweeted about the “sentencing of nine converts in Rasht to five years in prison and the one-year sentence given to a 61-year-old fellow woman convert in Karaj, the sister city to Mary’s home city of Tehran, “ wrote Article 18.

Mohammadi tweeted in December: “Christmas is fast approaching, and security officials are lurking behind Christians."