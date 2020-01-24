The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iran’s regime sentences Christian convert to prison for “insulting Islam”

Iranian Christian forwarded message making fun of mullahs

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JANUARY 24, 2020 18:53
Iranian women gather during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to walk out of a 2015 nuclear deal, in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
Iranian women gather during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to walk out of a 2015 nuclear deal, in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
A court for the Islamic Republic of Iran sentenced a 65-year-old convert to Christianity to a three year prison term for insulting Islamic beliefs that included forwarding a message sent to his mobile phone that made fun of the mullahs who rule over Iranians.
The religious freedom organization Article 18 reported Tuesday on its website that  Ismaeil Maghrebinejad, a 65-year-old convert to Christianity, has been sentenced to three years in prison for “insulting Islamic sacred beliefs.”
Maghrebinejad was sentenced under Article 513 of the Islamic Penal Code, which metes out a punishment between one and five years in prison.
Iran’s opaque justice system sentenced Maghrebinejad on January 11. He now has 20 days to appeal his prison sentence.
Article 18 said Ismaeil, who was arrested at his home in January 2019, faced two additional charges: “propaganda against the the Islamic Republic”, “membership of a group hostile to the regime”.
A judge said at a November hearing him that criminal chargeof  “propaganda against the Islamic Republic” was “applicable”, because he had created a Telegram channel in which he had “promoted evangelical Christianity,” wrote Article 18.
The January hearing dealt with “insulting Islamic sacred beliefs in the cyberspace." Article 18 said was Maghrebinejad "was found guilty because he had forwarded a message that had been sent to his phone, which poked fun at the ruling Iranian clerics."
Article18’s Advocacy Director, Mansour Borji, said the sentence was a “disproportionate reaction to something so ordinary." He added that
“The other charges that Ismaeil is facing, as well as the now-quashed charge of apostasy, related to his conversion to Christianity. This may reveal the real reason why he’s been charged for something that most ordinary Iranians do on a daily basis.”Ismaeil’s defence team had pointed out that he was not even the originator of the joke."
The US has classified the Islamic Republic as a “Country of Concern” since 1999, because its regime violates religious freedom as defined by the US International Religious Freedom Act (1998).
The State Department’s 2018 Report on International Religious Freedom and was reviewed by The Jerusalem Post.
The section on Iran read in part: “Christians, particularly evangelicals and converts from Islam, continued to experience disproportionate levels of arrests and detention, and high levels of harassment and surveillance, according to Christian NGO reports. Numerous Christians remained imprisoned at year’s end on charges related to their religious beliefs. Prison authorities reportedly continued to withhold medical care from prisoners, including some Christians, according to human rights groups.”
Article 18 wrote that Maghrebinejad "converted to Christianity nearly 40 years ago and has since been regularly harassed by Iran’s security forces, despite Iran’s own constitution and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which Iran ratified in 1975, both guaranteeing freedom of religion, including the right to hold a religion of one’s choosing and to propagate that religion."
Maghrebinejad 's daughter, Mahsa, told Article18 last year that " she believed her father was being harassed in part because she and her husband, Nathan, who now live in America, continue to pastor Christians in Iran through the Internet."


Tags Iran Christians persecution
