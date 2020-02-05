Israel pushes US to recognize Moroccan sovereignty in Western Sahara - report

The United States and Israel are negotiating a scenario that would have the US recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the occupied territories in Western Sahara if the Arab state would move in the direction of normalizing relations with Israel, according to an Axios report.The move itself would section off a successful 12-month period of Arab-Israeli relations, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visiting Chad and Sudan and making steps to normalize ties after this week's diplomatic mission as well as warming relations and cooperation with Saudi Arabia in addition to a number of other Arab states. It would also give Netanyahu and Moroccan King Mohammed VI a well needed PR push, with the Israeli prime minister's pending domestic legal issues and the international condemnation over the Moroccan government's refusal to return the occupied territories of the Western Sahara to the self-determined government of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), in line with the UN resolution.Rabat, which occupies more than 80% of the Western Sahara following the events brought on by the Madrid Accords, hold claims the disputed lands have been historically Moroccan since they became an independent sovereign nation in 1958 and remains that it is an integral part of the kingdom. Following the signing of the agreement in 1975 and the subsequent Spanish withdraw, an armed conflict broke out between Morocco, Mauritania and the Polisario Front of the SADR backed by Algeria, which continued until ceasefire was called in 1991 - Mauritania withdrew from the conflict in 1979. It is considered to be one of the world's longest running conflicts, complicated further by the involvement multiple African nations.Although Israel is not officially recognized by Rabat, reports about clandestine relations, including security services, between the two countries have circulated for years. Moroccan officials, such as Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco, have also publicly expressed their sympathy to Israel and the Jewish people.Israeli-Moroccan talks and relations began back in 2018, when Netanyahu met with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita during the UN General Assembly in 2018 - established by a back channel created by Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and Jewish-Moroccan businessman Yariv Elbaz, a close confidant of Jared Kushner, according to Axios.According to the report, the channel was created without the knowledge of Mossad head Yossi Cohen - who was allegedly furious when he heard the revelation.Ben-Shabbat's intention is to use the close Israeli ties with the Trump administration to get through to the Moroccan government - to eventually create a trilateral deal that would surely draw international condemnation. The deal, however, reportedly in the works since 2018 has been consistently shelved or denied by officials such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as unilaterally condemned by former US national security adviser John Bolton. It is not clear if the three sides will ever agree to the deal, even though the negotiations were allegedly meant to be revealed before the 2019 April elections, however, the plan was postponed after Arab media reported that Ben-Shabbat visited the Moroccan Kingdom, setting off question marks around the world.