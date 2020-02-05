The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel pushes US to recognize Moroccan sovereignty in Western Sahara - report

Rabat, which occupies more than 80% of the Western Sahara following the events brought on by the Madrid Accords, claims the disputed lands have been historically Moroccan since gaining independence.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 11:15
Polisario Front fighters at a checkpoint in Morocco (photo credit: REUTERS)
Polisario Front fighters at a checkpoint in Morocco
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The United States and Israel are negotiating a scenario that would have the US recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the occupied territories in Western Sahara if the Arab state would move in the direction of normalizing relations with Israel, according to an Axios report.
The move itself would section off a successful 12-month period of Arab-Israeli relations, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visiting Chad and Sudan  and making steps to normalize ties after this week's diplomatic mission as well as warming relations and cooperation with Saudi Arabia in addition to a number of other Arab states.
It would also give Netanyahu and Moroccan King Mohammed VI a well needed PR push, with the Israeli prime minister's pending domestic legal issues and the international condemnation over the Moroccan government's refusal to return the occupied territories of the Western Sahara to the self-determined government of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), in line with the UN resolution.
Rabat, which occupies more than 80% of the Western Sahara following the events brought on by the Madrid Accords, hold claims the disputed lands have been historically Moroccan since they became an independent sovereign nation in 1958 and remains that it is an integral part of the kingdom.
Following the signing of the agreement in 1975 and the subsequent Spanish withdraw, an armed conflict broke out between Morocco, Mauritania and the Polisario Front of the SADR backed by Algeria, which continued until ceasefire was called in 1991 - Mauritania withdrew from the conflict in 1979. It is considered to be one of the world's longest running conflicts, complicated further by the involvement multiple African nations.
Although Israel is not officially recognized by Rabat, reports about clandestine relations, including security services, between the two countries have circulated for years. Moroccan officials, such as Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco, have also publicly expressed their sympathy to Israel and the Jewish people.
Israeli-Moroccan talks and relations began back in 2018, when Netanyahu met with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita during the UN General Assembly in 2018 - established by a back channel created by Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and Jewish-Moroccan businessman Yariv Elbaz, a close confidant of Jared Kushner, according to Axios.
According to the report, the channel was created without the knowledge of Mossad head Yossi Cohen - who was allegedly furious when he heard the revelation.
Ben-Shabbat's intention is to use the close Israeli ties with the Trump administration to get through to the Moroccan government - to eventually create a trilateral deal that would surely draw international condemnation.
The deal, however, reportedly in the works since 2018 has been consistently shelved or denied by officials such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as unilaterally condemned by former US national security adviser John Bolton.
It is not clear if the three sides will ever agree to the deal, even though the negotiations were allegedly meant to be revealed before the 2019 April elections, however, the plan was postponed after Arab media reported that Ben-Shabbat visited the Moroccan Kingdom, setting off question marks around the world.


Tags Israel morocco Trump Administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust needs to be above politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Are rabbinical schools becoming anti-Israel pulpits? By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
Daniel Pipes Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine By DANIEL PIPES
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
2 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
3 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
4 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
5 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by