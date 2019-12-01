Libyan Foreign Minister: We hope for normal relations with Israel

Abd al-Hadi al-Hajj, foreign minister to General Khalifa Haftar's interim government backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) and controlling east Libya, told Maariv that he hopes Libya could establish normal relations with Israel if the Palestinian problem was resolved. He spoke with the publication during a visit in Paris."We are a member state of the Arab League and are committed to its decisions, as well as those of the UN," he explained. "We support the rights of the people, including all of the rights of the Palestinian people. But we support regional peace, oppose terrorism, and fight it in Libya as well." Al-Hajj explained that his government enjoys the support of Russia, France, Egypt, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, among others. The UN, as well, recognizes the "national agreement" government of Fayez al-Sarraj, which sits in Tripoli. The parliament sits in Tobruk, which is controlled by Haftar. According to Hajj, extremist Islamic militants in Tripoli are backed by Turkey and Qatar.On Wednesday, agreements were signed between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Fayez al-Serraj, the head of the Tripoli-based government which Ankara is backing against a rival military force based in eastern Libya. Hajj strongly condemned Erdogan's activities in the Middle East, Turkey's intervention and the trade and arms deal signed with the Tripoli government. According to him, it is an agreement in which "those who do not have any rights give to those we battle against."He also dismissed the oil agreements signed by the Tripoli government, because "what interests them is only terrorism, arms and oil. Education, computing, modernization and the improvement of the citizens' lives must be taken care of. "The general's interim government refuses Qatar's participation in the International Libyan Settlement Conference, which will convene Germany in mid-December, and demands instead the participation of European countries.The US supports Haftar's battle with terrorism and Islamic terrorists in northern Africa and is operating drones there. It has nevertheless called on him to stop his siege on Tripoli and even fired a warning shot after a drone was shot down by his "National Liberation Army."A US delegation designated for Haftar claims to allow Russia's penetration into Libya. The Libyan foreign minister claims the US is wrong, as Libya has become an arena for eliminating accounts among the Middle East forces.