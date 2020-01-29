Life is getting better for Saudi Arabia's women

Women in Saudi Arabia are now happy and hopeful for changes in women's rights in the Kingdom, i24News reported during a series of interviews with Saudi women. Until recently, women were forbidden to go to public spaces, to open a bank account or to travel abroad without a male guardian, and could not sit next to men in restaurants. However, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's efforts to modernize the country have transformed women's rights. Women in Saudi Arabia today can drive, travel without permission, and join the military. While some women are still fully covered in back, more women, youngsters, are wearing colorful clothes. In the framework of bin Salman's Vision 2030 plan, Saudi women are expected to join the workforce on a broader spectrum of industries, as opposed to being limited to such sectors as education."I can now travel freely with my car and not depend on anyone, not even on public transportation, it's great. I'm very happy," said a Saudi woman interviewed by i24news. The Saudi religious police, who enforce the country's strict Islamic law, are now expelled from the streets and no longer has a license to patrol, says i24news. However, as i24news warns, some people want to take a step back and still want women to be banned from public life and return the religious police to the street