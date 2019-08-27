Limited influence by U.S. in Iraq may have led Israel to strike - report

A man glances at a rocket that flew away from an Iraqi militia group's weapons depot after it caught fire, in Baghdad, Iraq, August 13, 2019. (photo credit: KHALID AL MOUSILY / REUTERS)

A classified report distributed by the Foreign Ministry was released on Tuesday by Mako, warning against Iranian militias acting in Iraq and Israel's concerns that the United States has limited its influence in the region.



The report, which had been compiled recently, warns that Iraq is not combating the Iranian militia cells that are embedding themselves into the country in an effort to avoid confrontation with Tehran.

"The Iraqi leadership has difficulty acting against Qasem Suleimani's activities because it does not want a confrontation with Tehran and is being careful," the report reads, according to Mako.The document also stresses how the limited influence by the United States in Iraq is directly impacting Israel."Although Washington wants to reduce Iran's damage potential in Iraq, the US is having trouble leveraging it into action," the report reads.The report also details several reasons for the US's minimized actions in Iraq, including the desire to maintain its interests in the region - especially economic ones, and the desire to maintain the stability of the Iraqi regime and the country's large hold on the Shi'ites.The concerns regarding Iranian entrenchment in Iraq and the US's lack of response to it may have led to alleged Israeli strikes in Iraq that occurred last week.

