Middle East countries prepare drastic measures against coronavirus

Across the Middle East, countries have been preparing to use all means necessary to stop the spread of coronavirus. Since the pandemic first arrived in Iran in mid-February many countries in the region have looked on with growing fear as their local cases increase. The countries in the region, however, face several hurdles. Some of them are either poor or recovering from conflict, such as Iraq and Syria, and some remain divided, such as Libya and Yemen, making it difficult to have national coronavirus policies. Many lack means to test for the virus.Among the most serious measures have been taken in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Jordan and the Gulf. Jordan in recent days put in place among the most strict curfews in the world, sending the army to enforce stoppages and ordering pharmacies to deliver rather than let people come to the counter. Now the problem is delivering food and the country weighs varies means of providing food to the needy, including distributing some 100,000 food parcels. In a country with almost 1 million Syrian refugees, as well as Iraqi refugees and others, it is difficult to see how the population can stay at home for weeks without a crises. The Gulf was better prepared for the crisis. Most Gulf states have sealed their borders and cut down on air traffic. Their main concern is the spread of the virus among their large foreign worker populations. They have been health care systems than other countries in the region, but their cases have almost doubled in the last week. Saudi Arabia, despite acting early to prevent pilgrimages, now has 500 cases. Tiny Qatar and Bahrain have almost 500 cases and 330 cases apiece. The UAE and Kuwait, as well as Oman, may have done better, with only a few hundred cases between them all, but they are worried. Kuwait has suspended all sports activity and the Emir gave a speech on Sunday praising the country’s steadfastness.Of greater concern is what is happening in Libya, Yemen or parts of Iraq and Syria where there may not be testing. The Syrian regime’s SANA said the first case had been found on Sunday, but there may be other cases in areas outside Damascus control. That includes eastern Syria where people are angry that the international community has not helped them with testing kits, and in northern Syria which is controlled by Turkey.In Yemen, there appears to be little countries can do as the country is in the midst of a civil war in which rival parts are supported by Iran and Saudi Arabia. Iran has already shown itself negligent at testing for the virus.Lebanon has a financial crises on its hands. It is trying to prevent the spread of the virus after having also enabled Iran’s flights to Beirut and not checking Hezbollah members who may be spreading it due to their connections to Iran. Now, Lebanon wants to take the virus more seriously, worrying it may have acted too late.Iraq also has a financial crises and lacks a new prime minister. The Kurdistan region has largely locked itself down and cut itself off from the rest of Iraq, hoping to prevent the virus from spreading. But the extreme measures in the Kurdish provinces have not stopped the virus entirely, showing that even extreme measures don’t actually prevent all infections.Turkey now is also on the front line after weeks of claiming it was virus-free. Today, there are more than 1,200 cases and Turkey is considering more harsh curfews to stop the pandemic. However it is unclear if the measures will have the desired affect.In Egypt, a growing, young and poor population is susceptible to the virus and it is unclear if the government can test all those who need tests. Two generals in the army reportedly died from the virus in recent days, raising concerns that the problem is more widespread than officially reported. Egypt says it has only over 300 cases in a country of almost 100 million. Egypt faces a problem in that it has an insurgency in Sinai and has a porous border with Libya. It is unclear if it is even possible to test and monitor all those in rural areas for the virus in such a large and complex country.