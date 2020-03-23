The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Middle East countries prepare drastic measures against coronavirus

The countries faced several hurdles. Some are poor or in conflict, some are divided and some lack tests, but the Gulf was better prepared than others.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 23, 2020 15:34
A medical staff member in protective gear checks the temperature of a cleric man amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, at Najaf airport in the holy city of Najaf upon his arrival from Iran, Iraq March 15, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)
A medical staff member in protective gear checks the temperature of a cleric man amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, at Najaf airport in the holy city of Najaf upon his arrival from Iran, Iraq March 15, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)
Across the Middle East, countries have been preparing to use all means necessary to stop the spread of coronavirus. Since the pandemic first arrived in Iran in mid-February many countries in the region have looked on with growing fear as their local cases increase. The countries in the region, however, face several hurdles. Some of them are either poor or recovering from conflict, such as Iraq and Syria, and some remain divided, such as Libya and Yemen, making it difficult to have national coronavirus policies. Many lack means to test for the virus.
Among the most serious measures have been taken in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Jordan and the Gulf. Jordan in recent days put in place among the most strict curfews in the world, sending the army to enforce stoppages and ordering pharmacies to deliver rather than let people come to the counter. Now the problem is delivering food and the country weighs varies means of providing food to the needy, including distributing some 100,000 food parcels. In a country with almost 1 million Syrian refugees, as well as Iraqi refugees and others, it is difficult to see how the population can stay at home for weeks without a crises.
The Gulf was better prepared for the crisis. Most Gulf states have sealed their borders and cut down on air traffic. Their main concern is the spread of the virus among their large foreign worker populations. They have been health care systems than other countries in the region, but their cases have almost doubled in the last week. Saudi Arabia, despite acting early to prevent pilgrimages, now has 500 cases. Tiny Qatar and Bahrain have almost 500 cases and 330 cases apiece. The UAE and Kuwait, as well as Oman, may have done better, with only a few hundred cases between them all, but they are worried. Kuwait has suspended all sports activity and the Emir gave a speech on Sunday praising the country’s steadfastness.
Of greater concern is what is happening in Libya, Yemen or parts of Iraq and Syria where there may not be testing. The Syrian regime’s SANA said the first case had been found on Sunday, but there may be other cases in areas outside Damascus control. That includes eastern Syria where people are angry that the international community has not helped them with testing kits, and in northern Syria which is controlled by Turkey.
In Yemen, there appears to be little countries can do as the country is in the midst of a civil war in which rival parts are supported by Iran and Saudi Arabia. Iran has already shown itself negligent at testing for the virus.
Lebanon has a financial crises on its hands. It is trying to prevent the spread of the virus after having also enabled Iran’s flights to Beirut and not checking Hezbollah members who may be spreading it due to their connections to Iran. Now, Lebanon wants to take the virus more seriously, worrying it may have acted too late.
Iraq also has a financial crises and lacks a new prime minister. The Kurdistan region has largely locked itself down and cut itself off from the rest of Iraq, hoping to prevent the virus from spreading. But the extreme measures in the Kurdish provinces have not stopped the virus entirely, showing that even extreme measures don’t actually prevent all infections.
Turkey now is also on the front line after weeks of claiming it was virus-free. Today, there are more than 1,200 cases and Turkey is considering more harsh curfews to stop the pandemic. However it is unclear if the measures will have the desired affect.
In Egypt, a growing, young and poor population is susceptible to the virus and it is unclear if the government can test all those who need tests. Two generals in the army reportedly died from the virus in recent days, raising concerns that the problem is more widespread than officially reported. Egypt says it has only over 300 cases in a country of almost 100 million. Egypt faces a problem in that it has an insurgency in Sinai and has a porous border with Libya. It is unclear if it is even possible to test and monitor all those in rural areas for the virus in such a large and complex country.


Tags Middle East Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A homecoming for Israelis due to coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by