The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Mystery surrounds US report that anti-missile air defense on way to Iraq

US Patriot batteries could be sent but reports say there are a shortage leading to questions about whether other systems, such as the two Iron Dome batteries the US has could be an interim solution.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 23, 2020 20:21
The aftermath of an Iranian ballistic missile strike on the Koya headquarters of the KDP-I Iranian opposition group in northern Iraq (photo credit: ZACH HUFF)
The aftermath of an Iranian ballistic missile strike on the Koya headquarters of the KDP-I Iranian opposition group in northern Iraq
(photo credit: ZACH HUFF)
US forces in Iraq have no air defense against Iran’s missiles or against the smaller rockets that Iranian-backed militias have fired at bases housing US forces and at the Green Zone in Baghdad. Now Fox News and others report that Patriot air defense systems could be on the way to Iraq, but the reports also claim there is a shortage of Patriot batteries because they have to be guarding installations in the Gulf and elsewhere. This leads to questions and a mystery about what might  be on the way to Baghdad.
The news that Patriots are going to Iraq was big news in Iran where Press TV highlighted the issue. US media have reported that US forces have no air defenses in Iraq against Iran’s ballistic missiles. This indicates that Iran or its proxies can attack with impunity. An attack earlier this month at Al-Assad base resulted in some minor injuries to US forces. A rocket attack by Kataib Hezbollah killed a US contractor last month and led to US airstrikes.
In addition more than 15 other attacks have struck US forces at Q-West, Erbil, K-1 near Kirkuk, Camp Taji and Assad base, as well as the Green Zone and near the airport in the last year. In 2018 rockets were fired near the US consulate in Basra. Each attack shows that there is no clear way for the US to defense against the threat.
Fox News says that the Pentagon will deploy “a missile defense system to Iraq” but only specifically mention Patriots in noting what would likely be deployed. In August the US purchased two Iron Dome systems but later reports indicated the system wouldn’t fulfill US needs for what it calls IM-SHORAD, a short range maneuverable air defense system. An October report at Janes said the US wants to “componentize” Iron Dome, which could mean blending or changing it. Early reports in February 2019 had said the US wanted to deploy for protection.
The US Marines also looked at Iron Dome for protection. In the US Raytheon teams with Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to produce Iron Dome. Raytheon notes “the US army considered several available systems and announced its intent to buy two Iron Dome batteries to fulfill an interim capability.” Raytheon debuted its SkyHunter system in cooperation with Rafael. “Based on Iron Dome, SkyHunter can be produced in the US to expand availability and capacity for the US and its allies.”
The US lack of air defense in Iraq and the recent reports indicate that after almost a year of threats the brass  at the Pentagon have decided to actually send something to give US troops in Iraq an air defense capability against a well known threat.
US envoy for the anti-ISIS Coalition James Jeffrey said Thursday that he is working with NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to respond to Trump’s call for a bigger role in Iraq. “We are at an early stage at looking at what NATO can do.”
The US-led Coalition did not respond to an inquiry about which air defense system would be deployed.


Tags Iran Iraq seth frantzman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The survivors of the Holocaust matter By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog Honoring Holocaust victims means fighting antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin Prejudices and ignorance among Israeli settlers in the West Bank By GERSHON BASKIN
Irwin Cotler Auschwitz 75 years later: Universal lessons By IRWIN COTLER
Douglas Bloomfield Senate Republicans are Trump's Kool-Aid soldiers By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by