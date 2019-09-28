Secretary-general of the terrorist group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, continues his psychological warfare against Israel. Quoted on Saturday in the El Akhbar newspaper, he reiterating the large amount of intelligence information the organization has accumulated that could be used in a war or military conflict. According to Nasrallah, "we are threatening them and we will enter occupied Palestine."





He said "we have abundant information, unprecedented in fact, about all events and developments occurring on the enemy side, using both public and secretive measures."

He added that, "we have very good intelligence and very good oversight."

In early September, Nasrallah claimed that "there are no redlines left in regards to defending Lebanon from Israeli aggression," adding that "Lebanon has a right to defend itself from Israeli attacks."

Nasrallah even went so far as to state in his speech that any attack on Iran would "destroy the area," saying that ,"if you think attacking Iran will end the resistance, I assure you just the opposite will happen. An attack like that would result in Israel ceasing to exist."





In his speech, he also called the IDF a "Hollywood army," claiming that "we have learned our lesson from the show you put on," most likely referring to the fake diversion attack staged by the IDF in early September. Translated by Idan Zonshine

